Jets' Defensive Showing vs. Dolphins Is a Tale of Two Halves

It was cold comfort in hot and humid Miami for the Jets and their fans to watch the Green & White defense bounce back after getting creased for 200 yards and 3 TDs in the first half of Sunday's loss to the Dolphins.

But you just know Ryan Fitzpatrick and the 'Fins would have wanted to hang up some points and yards on the Jets in the final 30 minutes as they did at San Francisco in the previous week's upset special. So there is something to be said about rebounding to limit the home team to 102 yards and no touchdowns in the second half of any game.

"Yeah, those early struggles put us in a hole," safety Marcus Maye said. "We fought back the rest of the game, but we can't put ourselves in that hole in the beginning of the game. Especially down 21 points that fast, it's tough to fight back, even though we played well when we settled down."

"In one aspect, you can feel like you're doing good," LB Tarell Basham said, "but in another aspect, we could be lacking in some things. We have to come out and play. We have yet to play a complementary game in all phases. Once we do that, we'll get the results that we need."

Besides the yardage reduction in the second half, there was the defense's third-down play as the Fitzpatrick-led offense was held to 0 of 8 on third downs before rookie QB Tua Tagovailoa came on to pick up the first conversion late.

Then there's the matter of turnovers. It doesn't compute but the Jets had two takeaways, both on FitzPicks, to the Dolphins' one. For the season, the 0-6 Jets have a plus-3 turnover margin.

The first INT was a red zone theft by CB Brian Poole intended for TE Mike Gesicki down the middle that prevented more damage from being done to the visitors in the final minute of the first half after they had fallen behind, 21-0.