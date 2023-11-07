Jets Defense Not Satisfied with Performance in Loss to Chargers

The defense responded to the slow start with a strong second quarter -- it registered 3 sacks and held the Chargers to 4 first downs and 28 net yards.

With 10 minutes left in the second quarter, pass rusher Jermaine Johnson knocked Herbert backwards on third down and John Franklin-Myers finished off the play by dropping the signal-caller for a sack and an 11-yard loss. The ensuring Jets drive, Greg Zuerlein's 47-yard field goal put the Green & White on the board and cut the deficit to 14-3.

The Jets finished the game with 5 sacks. DE Bryce Huff had 1.5 sacks to reach 5.0 sacks on the season – a career-high – and linemen Quinton Jefferson and Franklin-Myers each posted a full sack. Johnson, DL Solomon Thomas and rookie DE Will McDonald each registered a half – McDonald's first QB takedown.

In the second half, the Jets held Los Angeles to 83 net yards and 5 first downs. The Chargers' only second-half touchdown came on a 2-yard run by Ekeler on a drive that began inside the Jets 5-yard line following a fumble with just over three minutes remaining in regulation.

Entering Week 9, the Jets defense ranked No. 6 in the NFL this season in takeaways (13). The group forced two fumbles Monday night but failed to come away with a turnover.

"In those situations, we can get the ball back or flip the field," Williams said. "We can get ourselves in a better situation, or we can get a turnover. Their defense got more turnovers than us today and we pride ourselves on that and we didn't do that today."

Herbert, who came into Monday No. 3 in the NFL in passing touchdowns (14) and No. 7 in passing yards (2,082), was held to 136 yards passing and no touchdowns. The Pro Bowl QB posted a 65.4 passer rating, which was 34.7 points lower than his season average.

All-Pro CB Sauce Gardner registered 2 pass defenses and Franklin-Myers posted 3. But postgame, the second-year defensive back reiterated what his head coach and Williams said, and put the responsibility that the defense had to do more to win.