How Do the Jets Plan to Slow Down Eagles QB Jalen Hurts?

Philadelphia has ridden the play's success to a league-best 23.8 first downs per game and second best third-down conversion (51%).

"They will lineup with him under center and run right at you and knock you off the ball," Ulbrich said. "And the next play, he will be in gun, and it will be a zone read where he is pulling it and there are guys leading him. He has all the toys and whistles in the run game and real physicality."

Through the air, Hurts is an improved passer. After completing 52% of his passes as a rookie, Hurts has completed 67% of his passes the last two seasons.

So how do the Jets plan to stop him and the Eagles offense, which ranks No. 2 in total yards and No. 5 in points? Give Hurts several looks on defense while staying true to their scheme.

"You have to consistently challenge them with a lot of different stuff whether its fronts, stunts, picture," Ulbrich said. "Sometimes the front four have to handle him, sometimes you have to have another guy handle him. I think variety and at the same time, us really embracing who we are and what we do and being true to that. We pride ourselves on being physical and getting 11 players to the ball and that has to come to life."

The Jets defense has held its own opposite dual-threat quarterbacks this season. In the Jets' Week 1 win against the Bills, the Green & White held Josh Allen to 36 yards rushing and forced him into 3 interceptions. And against the Chiefs in Week 4, the Jets intercepted reigning NFL MVP Patrick Mahomes twice.