Jets DE Jacob Martin: 'I Love Everything About This Organization'

Martin's brother Josh played for the Jets for three seasons (2016-18) following a practice-squad stint in 2015 and spoke highly of his time with the Green & White.

"My brother told me everything, and he thanks the organization for everything they've done," said Jacob Martin. "The Jets have done good by the Martin family for sure. It's coming full circle."

As the only defensive line player signed by the Jets in their active first week of free agency, Martin said he sensed nothing but excitement and commitment from Douglas, Saleh and the coaching staff.

"The guys we have in locker room, the front office, head coach, general manager ... I love everything about his organization. We align in terms of the way we attack football, the way we talk about football and share the same love for football. To play with guys like JFM [John Franklin-Myers], Quinnen [Williams], Bryce Huff and Carl [Lawson] coming back. I'm very excited to play with this defensive front.

"We played the Jets last year [a 21-14 Jets victory in Zach Wilson's return from a knee injury], and just seeing the way their defense played and the energy they brought, I really admired the way they played football. It helped make this an easy choice."

Part of that "easy choice" was the strong impression made by Douglas and Saleh.

"When I sat down with Joe, he said that he and Saleh are in the same category," Martin said. "I'd say they're ultra-competitive psychopaths, but classy! It encompasses me -- kind of crazy, but classy, very competitive. To play this game, you have to be a little off, nothing that you can't control six days a week, but say screw it on Sunday and let it loose."

With his brother Josh living in Brooklyn and likely to be at MetLife Stadium on those Sundays next season, Jacob Martin summed up his excitement about playing in front of him and all Jets fans.