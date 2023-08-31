Jets DE Carl Lawson Returns to Practice: 'Physically I am in a Good Spot'

During their time off the practice field, cardio became Lawson's top priority. He got comfortable with the bike and got back into drills this week in shape. While away, the Jets went through three preseason games and two joint practices in which the defensive line dominated. Led by All-Pro DT Quinnen Williams, the Jets accumulated 13 sacks over the three games.

"I don't necessarily think the injury will impact my conditioning," Lawson said. "I have been getting on the Peloton. If you guys know about the Peloton, it gets you right and will keep you in football shape without putting too much impact on you. It will more so affect your timing and speed and explosiveness, which you need the practice to get back to it."

The Jets will need Lawson against Buffalo's offense and two-time Pro Bowl QB Josh Allen. Buffalo's gunslinger ran for 762 yards and 7 touchdowns last season. Against the Jets, Allen rushed 19 times for 133 yards and 3 touchdowns.