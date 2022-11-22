Jets DB Michael Carter II Embracing the 'Baby 'Backer' Role

As the only holdover starter in the defensive backfield, Carter said it took him and his teammates a bit of time to bring their communication up to snuff, and simply to know the strengths and weaknesses of his colleagues.

"It was a challenge at the beginning, we really didn't know each other," he said. "Out of the secondary from last year, I'm the only one out there. We had to spend time with each other, I had to learn how they think, how fast they process information. It's just stuff like that. We needed extra time, more film, this is how we're going to do it, talk it through. We really put the time in with each other to be able to play at a high level."

In his rookie season, Carter played in 15 of the Jets 17 games and gradually built up his playing time (snap count) as the season progressed. By the end of the campaign, he was regularly seeing 80% of the defensive snaps and more. This season, he's played in each of the Green & White's first 10 games and, statistically, had his best game in the first meeting against the Patriots -- 7 solo tackles and an interception (a pick-6 that was nullified by a penalty). He also had an INT earlier against Pittsburgh.

As the fifth defensive back, the nickel, Carter isn't on the field for every snap as DC Jeff Ulbrich mixes and matches his charges on the defensive line and in the backfield. But he loves the freedom to roam that his position affords.

"What I like most is just I like to tackle, be in the action," he said. "It's cool, I enjoy games the most when they allow me to be what they call a 'baby 'backer.' I enjoy those games, the trust everyone has in me to communicate. The challenge is all the space, a lot of space. You have to man up in there, take it head on and don't back down from any challenge."

Like all his teammates, Carter said that Sunday's loss at New England on a punt return for a touchdown with 5 seconds left in the game left him upset.

"I think the outcome was definitely tough," he said. "I was upset because I felt like our opportunity was taken away. I felt like the defense wanted an opportunity to win the game."

A win would have vaulted the Jets (6-4) into first place in the competitive AFC East. Instead, with the 10-3 loss to the Patriots (6-4), New York finds itself in last place in the division, behind the Patriots on a tiebreaker.

"I feel like as far as not panicking, we know who we are and the style we play and how good we can be when we fix those minute things and get on our details," Carter said. "Everything is fixable.

"There are some things, some plays we left out there that we could have taken advantage of, that could have put the game away on defense. That's the standard -- we got to get the ball. That's what great teams do."

He said the players are well aware of the struggles the offense faced on Sunday, but Carter said when that happens, he believes it's the job of the defense to lift the offense, and vice versa.