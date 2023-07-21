Jets Corner Sauce Gardner Gears Up to Attack the Next Highest Mountain

Detroit-born Sauce Gardner is giving new meaning to some half-century-old lyrics by old Motown faves Marvin Gaye and Tammi Terrell. You know how it goes: "Ain't no mountain high enough..."

"I want to be the best version of me," Gardner, the NFL Pro Bowl cornerback, All-Pro and Defensive Rookie of the Year, said after Friday's second practice of training camp about what lies ahead in season two. "I was the best version of myself last year, but I had a whole offseason of working and making my weaknesses my strengths. This year I'll be a whole different version of myself."

The sky's the limit for this second season of Sauce. So says head coach Robert Saleh.

"That's what makes Sauce so special. Every play is personal," Saleh said. "He's trying to do his absolute best, there's no plays off, he's not getting bored, he's challenging himself every day. That's why I'm so excited to see what he does next, because he's just that type of guy that no mountain's high enough. He's just going to keep trying to climb."

Gardner, the Jets' fourth overall pick in the draft, attacked last season with a passion. The stats are now etched in stone: His 20 passes defensed topped the NFL — the first time a rookie has led the league in PDs since Marcus Peters had 26 for the Chiefs in 2015. Gardner's (as well as fellow Jets CB D.J. Reed) by one measure was in the league's top four in lowest percentage of completions allowed for first downs.

One noticeable thing Gardner has discussed about improving is his interceptions. He wasn't alone in the Green & White secondary in low pick output last season but he's eager to top his two thefts in the coming campaign. But that's far from the only obstacle he seeks to climb.