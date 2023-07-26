Jets' Connor McGovern Is Embracing the Competition at Center

After adding Schweitzer and Colon to an increasingly deep and versatile offensive line, and signing McGovern, the Jets used their second-round pick (No. 43 overall) in the NFL Draft to nab Wisconsin center Joe Tippmann. On Tuesday, Saleh repeated that it's an open competition at starting center.

"It was the first day in pads," Saleh said. "We're going to find out about all the competition on the offensive line. As I said, I don't take much stock in what happens in the first days, the acclimation periods and OTAs. Obviously, Connor is the vet and understands the game of football at the professional level. I love what Schweitzer is doing, Tip's [Tippmann] catching up. There's a lot of time left, four [preseason] games. There's a lot to be decided over the next month."

Speaking specifically about McGovern, Saleh said: "He's by far the most comfortable. They're all going to get an equal opportunity to get that job. He's a vet. We've won games with him, he's started a lot of games for us [48 of 50 over three seasons] and done a lot of great things for us,. He's obviously a capable starting center in this league. He's proved it over and over again, so when the opportunity came to get him back it was kind of a no-brainer."

McGovern said he's well aware of the competition leading up the regular-season opener against visiting Buffalo on Monday night, Sept. 11.

"I knew before I signed , when having the conversation, 'Hey we signed two guys and we're going to draft somebody to bring in competition,' " he said. "I'm happy to meet the challenge and embrace the competition. It makes you better. We're all fighting for our livelihoods and when you're backed into the corner, you're going to get the best of all of us."

While centers, and McGovern in particular, are often described as the "quarterback" of the offensive line, McGovern and the rest of his teammates are now going to be playing with one of the greatest quarterbacks to ever take a pigskin from a guy squatting in front of them.

Asked about Rodgers' presence, McGovern said: "It's been amazing. You know everything you hear about him from other guys around the league that are tight with him or played with him is all really, really good. So, I was extremely excited to start working with him and it's been nothing but good stuff. The way he takes the game to that next level has been fun.