Jets-Commanders Game Preview | What's Your Why?

Thought of as a contender once the NFL's 2023 season kicked off, the New York Jets were eliminated from postseason contention last Sunday. But with three games remaining, starting with Sunday's Christmas Eve date with the Commanders (4-10), the Jets (5-9) insist there is a lot to play for.

"The message doesn't change," HC Robert Saleh said this week. "We're still preparing for something bigger. I know it may not happen this year, but there are things we're all playing for whether you're in your contract year, whether it's a young guy finding a way to try to get better to propel himself into 2024. Whatever your why is, it's really important guys reconnect to that and I've never subscribed to that idea that players stop playing. When you step across the white line and you put a helmet on, your résumé is being built. I have yet to come across a player who has quit just because the season is over."

Life of a Backup Quarterback

Since starting 4-3 without Aaron Rodgers, the Jets have gone 1-6 in a stretch that has seen them play four quarterbacks the past five games. Trevor Siemian, who relieved Zach Wilson in the second half of last Sunday's shutout loss to the Dolphins in Miami, will become the fourth Jets QB to start in 15 games if Wilson does not clear the concussion protocol.

"I think the two times I've played, it's kind of been like trying to throw back in the game a little bit, so it'll be nice if I do play to get a full run at it, but it is what it is," Siemian said. "It's a job. It's the life of a backup quarterback. I'll be ready to play if they need me and, if not, we'll go from there."

While the Jets offensive woes have been well-documented, they'll line up against a Commanders club that has yielded 35.6 pts/g during their current five-game losing streak. The strength of the Washington defense resides in the middle with Pro Bowl DTs Jonathan Allen and Daron Payne, the latter who has recorded 3 sacks in his last four games.