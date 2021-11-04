Mike White, C.J. Mosley & Jets Try for 2 Wins in a Row, This Time in Primetime

Who'd've thunk it? And can they do it again?

Those are two questions that come to mind when taking one last look back at the Jets' 34-31 rocking of the Cincinnati Bengals and a quick look ahead before their next game comes tonight against the Indianapolis Colts, kickoff scheduled for about 8:20 p.m. ET.

On the surface, it would seem that Mike White, making his second start for Zach Wilson at QB, and the Jets are primed for another fine performance. They have put the Bengals game behind them but are no doubt still cruising after coming back to beat the 5-2 Bengals. They're playing another Midwest opponent that has some of the same characteristics of last Sunday's foe:

■ Two teams with solid upper-middle-ranked offenses, led by veteran QBs (young vet Joe Burrow of the Bengals, more mature vet Carson Wentz with the Colts) and top running backs (Joe Mixon for Cincy, the NFL's fourth-leading rusher, and Indy's Jonathan Taylor, the AFC Offensive Player of October sitting at No. 2 among NFL rushers and No. 3 in scrimmage yardage) in the league and both averaging 25-plus points/game.

■ Their defenses are both upper-middle as well, with the Colts posing an imposing picture for the Jets to try to move against with a strong-up-the-middle unit led by LBs Darius Leonard and Bobby Okereke and DL DeForest Buckner, whom Jets head coach Robert Saleh is quite familiar with, having coached him for three seasons with the 49ers. Indianapolis is tied with Buffalo for the league lead with 18 takeaways, and their plus-8 turnover margin matches up nicely with the Jets' minus-10.

But besides the turnovers, the Colts have some advantages that the Bengals didn't: (1) They're at home in Lucas Oil Stadium, and (2) they're ready for the Jets, having come off a difficult 34-31 home overtime loss to the Tennessee Titans.

The Jets may have sneaked up on the Stripes. But the Horseshoes definitely hear them coming.

But how will the Colts handle the "folk hero" that is White, who calmly went about his business picking apart the Bengals defense for 405 passing yards and three touchdown passes, two coming to pull the game out in the final 4½ minutes and watched with equanimity as his jersey was sent on to Canton for display this week in the Pro Football Hall of Fame?