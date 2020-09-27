Banged-Up Jets Seek High-Energy Showing at Indianapolis

The Jets, in need of their first win of the season and not their third loss, hope to find that W indoors in Indianapolis in today's 4:05 pm ET kickoff against the Colts.

One thing in the Green & White's favor is their attitude coming into this game against their former AFC East partners. "You know, guys I think are pushing on really good energy," QB Sam Darnold said about the Jets' practices. "We've just got to keep it up and execute and play that way on Sunday."

Another small historical note in the visitors' favor is Lucas Oil Stadium itself. Since it replaced the Hoosier/RCA Dome built right next door in downtown Indy, the Jets have won three of their four games there. In 2009, with rookie QB Mark Sanchez at the controls, they ended the Colts' unbeaten season at 14-0 with a 29-15 victory (made controversial by Indy coach Jim Caldwell's decision to sit down many of his starters, including Peyton Manning, after a half of work with the playoffs ahead).

The 2010 playoffs produced the 17-16 AFC Wild Card win for the Jets, secured with Nick Folk's 32-yard 0:00 walkoff field goal. In 2015, Ryan Fitzpatrick held the offensive reins and directed the 20-7 Monday night win over the Colts in Game 2. The only loss in that span was the 2009 AFC Championship Game, with Manning back for the duration and leading the 30-17 win.