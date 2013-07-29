Jets Coaches, Players Await Milliner's Arrival

Jul 29, 2013 at 10:14 AM

The New York Jets announced late Sunday night that they had agreed to terms with cornerback Dee Milliner, their first pick of the April draft. While the team awaited his arrival at SUNY Cortland, players and coaches weighed in on the importance of inking Milliner to a deal and what comes next for the rookie from Alabama.

"It's good to get him," head coach Rex Ryan said. "We'll see where he is physically. Hopefully he comes out and everything is good and we're able to get him on the field as soon as possible."

The Jets have an off day Tuesday, but they hope Dee will be able to suit up and compete as soon as Wednesday's 10 a.m. practice. He must pass both his physical and his conditioning test between now and then. He underwent his fifth surgery in March, this one on his shoulder, but the team expected he would be ready for the start of training camp when they drafted him.

Defensive coordinator Dennis Thurman said "it's on all of us" to get Milliner up to speed as quickly as possible. His first step will be taking Dee into the classroom to catch up mentally. The learning curve shouldn't be too difficult because the Jets and the Crimson Tide have lots of overlap in their play terminology, according to Thurman.

Ryan echoed the notion that Dee shouldn't have too much trouble with preparing mentally based on what he saw from him both in the classroom and in rehabbing throughout the offseason.

"In the things that he could do, he was doing a tremendous job," Rex said. "He was doing everything that he possibly could do and doing it at a high level, so I was impressed with how he was picking things up."

As for the physical aspect of the game, the 6'0", 201-pounder might need a few days to get back into it.

"We know he's mentally there," CB Antonio Cromartie said. "He was there all during OTAs. It's just the physical part that we want to see. That's the biggest thing when coming into a training camp your rookie year. You want to try to be in the best shape. You're not going to be in football shape, but you want to try to be in the best shape that you can."

DE Quinton Coples' advice to the rookie corner: "Just come in and do what the coaches ask you. Work hard and at the end of the day, let the coaches coach you and you go out there and play football. I think that's what's most important. I think he's going to come in and as long as he gets into the playbook and takes care of business on the field, that's the reason why we drafted him. I think everything will fall in place."

"Obviously, he can run," Ryan said, referencing his 4.37 40 time, "His tape shows he's a very confident player. We'll see how he does ... there is an adjustment to this league, there's no doubt."

Asked if  the comparisons of Milliner to Darrelle Revis will ever go away, Ryan said "Well, I'll tell you what. I hope when he plays, there are those comparisons, you know what I mean? I understand where people are coming from, but Darrelle was a special player, and we'll see what kind of player Dee is. But Dee Milliner is never going to be Darrelle Revis. He's going to be Dee Milliner, and I think that's going to be good enough."

Milliner is scheduled to speak to the media this evening around 7:30 p.m. ET. Newyorkjets.com will stream the press conference live when he takes the podium.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Where Are They Now: Ron Faurot

Catch Up with the Former Jets Edge Rusher from Arkansas

news

Jets OC Mike LaFleur 'Anxious' to See Offense in Year 2

GM Joe Douglas Added Pair of TEs, Garrett Wilson, Breece Hall to go With Young Nucleus of Playmakers

news

Jets OTA Practice Report | Ahmad 'Sauce' Gardner 'Can Do It All'

Jets HC Robert Saleh Praises QB Coach Rob Calabrese; WR Elijah Moore Called the "Real Deal" by CB D.J. Reed

news

DC Jeff Ulbrich: 'Blown Away' by the Quality and Character of the Jets' New Players

Draft and Free Agency Brings Depth on D-Line and in D-Backfield

news

What Keeps Jets' RB Michael Carter Up at Night?

Second-Year Playmaker Extols the Work Habits of C.J. Mosley and George Fant, Two Solid 'OGs'

news

Damien Woody: DT Quinnen Williams Ready for a Breakout Year, ILB Quincy Williams Can Be Special

ESPN Analyst Likes the Jets' D-Line Depth and Variety

news

What Did We Learn The First Week of OTAs?

Zach Wilson Is 'Beefy'; Alijah Vera-Tucker Excited About Move to RG

news

Young Vet Quinnen Williams Likes the Cast Lined Up Alongside Him on Jets Defense

Starting His 4th NFL Season at 24 Years of Age, 'Q' Sees 'Huge Ceiling' for Himself & His D to Continue Growing

news

Where Are They Now: David Bass

Catch Up with the Former Jets Edge Rusher

news

Jets Notebook | HC Robert Saleh Knows OTAs Are Not Mandatory, but They Are 'Priceless'

QB Zach Wilson on WR Garrett Wilson: The Dude Is a Sponge

news

Right Side or Left Side, OL Alijah Vera-Tucker Has It Covered

Jets Shuffle Offensive Line With Addition of Pro Bowler Laken Tomlinson

news

Jets OTA Practice Report | Improved Squad Looking to Gain Continuity and Confidence

HC Robert Saleh: I Know We're Going to Get Better

Advertising