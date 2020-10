Johnson (5-10, 210) was waived by the Lions Oct. 1 and played in 16 games (1 start) for Detroit in 2019. He had 63 rushes for 273 yards (4.3 avg) and added 24 catches for 109 yards. He also returned 3 kicks for 58 yards (19.3 yds/return). Johnson was selected in the sixth round of the 2019 NFL Draft out of Maryland where he ran for 2,635 yards and 17 TDs on 348 carries (7.6 avg) in 43 games.