Jets Claim 4 Players, Add Another 7 to Practice Squad 

The Jets have claimed K Kaare Vedvik, WR Braxton Berrios, DE John Franklin-Myers and S Bennett Jackson on waivers, waived K Taylor Bertolet, WR Greg Dortch, S Doug Middleton and released LB Albert McClellan.
The Green & White also signed OL Calvin Anderson, OL Ben Braden, CB Kyron Brown, QB Luke Falk, LB Jamey Mosley, WR Jeff Smith and RB Valentine Holmes to their practice squad.
After spending last season in Baltimore on the reserve/non-football injury list, Vedvik was traded from the Ravens to the Vikings Aug. 11. The Marshall product, who originally signed with Baltimore as an undrafted free agent in 2018, connected on all four of his field goal tries in the preseason opener, including a 55-yard boot, but went 1-of-4 with Minnesota. Originally born in Norway, the 6'3", 217-pounder also averaged 48.1 yards per punt in the preseason on seven attempts.
Berrios was a Patriots' sixth-round pick in 2018 but spent last season on injured reserve. The Miami product played 46 games for the Hurricanes and totaled 1,175 yards and 14 touchdowns on 100 receptions. The 5'9", 190-pounder also returned 47 punts in college for 488 yards with an average of 10.4 yards per return.
The Rams selected Franklin-Myers in the fourth round of the 2018 draft. The Stephen F. Austin product played in 16 games last season for Los Angeles, recording 10 tackles and two sacks.
Originally a Giants' sixth-round pick in 2014, Jackson played with New York's NFC representative for two seasons before spending the past two years with the Ravens. The Notre Dame product has yet to play in the regular season after two stints on injured reserve.
Bertolet joined the Jets on Aug. 11 after Chandler Catanzaro retired. In the preseason, the Texas A&M product connect on five of his eight field goal attempts and two of his four extra points.
Dortch signed with the Jets as an undrafted free agent in May. The 5'7", 173-pounder recorded eight receptions for 49 yards and one touchdown in the preseason while adding nine punt returns for 85 yards. The Wake Forest product started 20 games for the Demon Deacons in two seasons.
Middleton, an Appalachian State product, signed with the team as an undrafted free agent in 2016. The 6'0", 210-pounder played in seven games last season (four starts), registering 27 tackles and three pass defenses. In three seasons, he totaled 33 tackles and four pass defenses in 11 games.
The Green & White signed McClellan in mid-August after placing LB Avery Williamson on injured reserve. The eighth-year veteran has appeared in 103 regular-season games (24 starts) and has notched 153 tackles and three sacks.
Top Images of the Green & White's Current Roster
Practice Squad
Anderson, a 2019 undrafted free agent, originally signed with the Patriots before he was released and joined the Jets May 14. The 6'4", 292-pounder began his collegiate career at Rice where he played three years at left tackle (36 starts) before he transferred to Texas last season and started 14 games at LT.
Braden spent most of last season on the Jets' practice squad before he was activated on Nov. 28. Originally an undrafted free agent in 2017, the 6'6", 329-pound Michigan product spent his rookie year on the P-squad, too.
Brown signed with the Jets as an undrafted free agent in May. The Akron product was slowed down by a hamstring injury and collected five tackles in the preseason. The 6'1", 195-pounder tied a school record with 51 games played, starting 26 games over the last two seasons. In that timespan, he accumulated 90 tackles, four for loss, 19 pass defenses and two interceptions.
Falk, who joined the Green & White on May 3, completed 80.6% of his passes (29-for-36) in preseason play while throwing for 230 yards and two touchdowns with zero interceptions.
Jamey Mosley, the younger brother of Jets linebacker C.J. Mosley, signed with the Green & White as an undrafted free agent in May. He was a walk-on at Alabama before earning a scholarship as a redshirt sophomore. The Mobile, AL native suffered a knee injury in training camp that kept him out of the preseason. In college, he played in 31 games for the Crimson Tide and recorded 21 tackles (4.5 for loss), two sacks and two pass defenses.
Smith originally signed with the Jets as an undrafted free agent in May. A former quarterback, the 6'1", 195-pounder transitioned to wideout at Boston College after his freshman year and recorded 72 catches for 1,078 yards and nine touchdowns over the next three seasons. He also had 902 rushing yards and nine ground scores for the Golden Eagles.
Holmes, one of four players in this year's NFL International Player Pathway Program, had eight receptions for 85 yards in preseason action. The former Australian National Rugby League player will be the 11th member on the Jets' practice squad and will be ineligible to be activated during the 2019 season.