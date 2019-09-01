Jets Claim 4 Players, Add Another 7 to Practice Squad 

The Jets have claimed K Kaare Vedvik, WR Braxton Berrios, DE John Franklin-Myers and S Bennett Jackson on waivers, waived K Taylor Bertolet, WR Greg Dortch, S Doug Middleton and released LB Albert McClellan.

The Green & White also signed OL Calvin Anderson, OL Ben Braden, CB Kyron Brown, QB Luke Falk, LB Jamey Mosley, WR Jeff Smith and RB Valentine Holmes to their practice squad.

After spending last season in Baltimore on the reserve/non-football injury list, Vedvik was traded from the Ravens to the Vikings Aug. 11. The Marshall product, who originally signed with Baltimore as an undrafted free agent in 2018, connected on all four of his field goal tries in the preseason opener, including a 55-yard boot, but went 1-of-4 with Minnesota. Originally born in Norway, the 6'3", 217-pounder also averaged 48.1 yards per punt in the preseason on seven attempts.

Berrios was a Patriots' sixth-round pick in 2018 but spent last season on injured reserve. The Miami product played 46 games for the Hurricanes and totaled 1,175 yards and 14 touchdowns on 100 receptions. The 5'9", 190-pounder also returned 47 punts in college for 488 yards with an average of 10.4 yards per return.

The Rams selected Franklin-Myers in the fourth round of the 2018 draft. The Stephen F. Austin product played in 16 games last season for Los Angeles, recording 10 tackles and two sacks.

Originally a Giants' sixth-round pick in 2014, Jackson played with New York's NFC representative for two seasons before spending the past two years with the Ravens. The Notre Dame product has yet to play in the regular season after two stints on injured reserve.

Bertolet joined the Jets on Aug. 11 after Chandler Catanzaro retired. In the preseason, the Texas A&M product connect on five of his eight field goal attempts and two of his four extra points.

Dortch signed with the Jets as an undrafted free agent in May. The 5'7", 173-pounder recorded eight receptions for 49 yards and one touchdown in the preseason while adding nine punt returns for 85 yards. The Wake Forest product started 20 games for the Demon Deacons in two seasons.

Middleton, an Appalachian State product, signed with the team as an undrafted free agent in 2016. The 6'0", 210-pounder played in seven games last season (four starts), registering 27 tackles and three pass defenses. In three seasons, he totaled 33 tackles and four pass defenses in 11 games.