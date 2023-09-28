Jets-Chiefs Game Preview | Taking National Stage with Urgency 

For the second time in three weeks, oddsmakers have made the Jets more than a touchdown underdog. The Chiefs have appeared in three of the past four Super Bowls, winning two including last February's thrilling 38-35 triumph over the Philadelphia Eagles. They are led by future Hall of Famers at HC in Andy Reid, QB in Patrick Mahomes, TE in Travis Kelce and DT Chris Jones, who has racked up 17.5 sacks in the last 19 regular-season games he's appeared in.

"What jumps out to everybody?" Williams said. "They have a quarterback, have an amazing tight end, an amazing offensive line, have a great guy on the opposite side of the ball like Chris Jones. Just the whole team in general. They've been to the Super Bowl multiple years and a team that has everything in order, got everything where they want to go, and they're going to be a great challenge."

Although the Chiefs are 2-1, they're opening-night loss comes with a big asterisk as both Kelce and Jones didn't suit up in a 21-20 loss to the Detroit Lions. Kelce, who has struck up a relationship with pop star Taylor Swift, has the Jets' attention for other reasons. He leads the Chiefs with 11 receptions and 2 receiving TDs and he and Mahomes have combined for 48 pass TDs since 2018, which is the most by any QB-receiver duo.

"No matter where he is they are going to try and get him the ball," said Jets LB Quincy Williams. "If you cover him on the deep ball, you might have to take it vertical or he might run a comeback. You just have to keep on going. Like I said, you can't have a mental clock in your head because you both might run to the top of the numbers and then he starts running a different route. And we know for a fact they are going to try and find Kelce. Don't give up on the play."

Mahomes, who needs 1 TD pass to reach 200 for his career, has 35 career games with 250-plus pass yards and 3-plus pass TDs. While his favorite target is Kelce, the Chiefs lead the league with 14 different players having receptions. Mahomes is painstakingly patient, having the ability to extend plays and has already run for 8 first downs this season.