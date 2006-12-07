"Jets Cheerleaders" Bring Enthusiasm and Energy to the Parking Lot

Jets Cheerleaders Win November Show Us Your Green Contest





For the Malara family and their cousins, being a Jets fan is a way of life.

These Brooklyn families, some of whom now live in New Jersey, have been attending Jets games since the days of Shea.

Nearly ten years ago, the older generation began bringing their children as well. Now, the group of eighteen gathers in the same parking spot each Sunday to eat, drink, and enjoy some quality family time.

For 21 year old Christine Malara and her six female cousins, tailgating has become tradition. From sandwiches and barbecue to deep fried turkeys when the season turns colder, these cousins bring enthusiasm and energy to the parking lots. And, as a result their circle of friends has grown. Each week, they tailgate next to the same group of guys whom they have come to regard as extended family.

Inspired by the new female flag crew, Christine and her cousins created their very own cheerleading squad: the Jets Cheerleaders.

This coming Sunday, as the Jets host the Buffalo Bills, they will have even more reason to cheer! As the November winner of the Show us Your Green photo contest, they will see their winning photo on the scoreboard during the game and hope that it will inspire other fans to cheer along as well.

But, that's not all. The Jets Cheerleaders will also take home assorted prizes in addition to some new Jets merchandise. And, the winning photo will be featured on an upcoming episode of Jets Extra Points TV Show which airs on SportsNet New York.

This is their first time entering the *Show Us Your Green *contest.

Congratulations Jets Cheerleaders – and continue cheering for the Green & White!