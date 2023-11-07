Jets-Chargers Game Recap | Win Streak Comes to an End

The Jets and the Chargers might be old AFL rivals, but Monday night's primetime tussle between the two teams was a defensive brawl. The clubs combined for 13 sacks, 461 total yards and 33 points, but the Jets turned the ball over three times and Chargers rookie Derius Davis' 87-yard punt return score in the opening quarter turned out to be the winning points in the Bolts' 27-6 road victory. The Jets' three-game win streak came to an end as the teams ended the night with 4-4 marks.

Despite holding Justin Herbert and the Chargers to only 191 total yards, the Green & White continued to struggle offensively and never recovered after Davis put them behind the eight ball. While the Chargers converted 44% (7 of 16) of their third-down attempts, the Jets converted 18% (3 of 17) on third down.

"We have a championship defense," HC Robert Saleh said. "I know we do. We have a young offense, a lot of moving parts and I get the frustration, but we have to try and keep finding ways to get better. We have a game coming Sunday."

Zach Wilson passed for 263 yards for the Jets but was sacked 8 times behind a new offensive line combination, the team's fifth of the season. Second-round pick Joe Tippmann, who played his first four NFL games at guard, started at center in Week 9 while Max Mitchell played his first career game at RG and Billy Turner took over at RT.

"Just trying to get our best five out there," Saleh said. "Billy is obviously more comfortable playing right, we had gotten Max some reps at guard during training camp and thought he did a nice job. I felt like, for the most part, they did a pretty good job. I thought we ran the ball pretty well. For the most part, it didn't look like we were losing at the point. It felt like it was holding up enough, but I'll get to the tape."