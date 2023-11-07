Jets-Chargers Game Recap | Win Streak Comes to an End

Green & White Travels to Las Vegas on Week 10

Nov 07, 2023 at 02:15 AM
E_c11i9699-allen-headshot
Eric Allen

Senior Reporter

Game-Recap-wk9-vs-lac

The Jets and the Chargers might be old AFL rivals, but Monday night's primetime tussle between the two teams was a defensive brawl. The clubs combined for 13 sacks, 461 total yards and 33 points, but the Jets turned the ball over three times and Chargers rookie Derius Davis' 87-yard punt return score in the opening quarter turned out to be the winning points in the Bolts' 27-6 road victory. The Jets' three-game win streak came to an end as the teams ended the night with 4-4 marks.

Despite holding Justin Herbert and the Chargers to only 191 total yards, the Green & White continued to struggle offensively and never recovered after Davis put them behind the eight ball. While the Chargers converted 44% (7 of 16) of their third-down attempts, the Jets converted 18% (3 of 17) on third down.

"We have a championship defense," HC Robert Saleh said. "I know we do. We have a young offense, a lot of moving parts and I get the frustration, but we have to try and keep finding ways to get better. We have a game coming Sunday."

Zach Wilson passed for 263 yards for the Jets but was sacked 8 times behind a new offensive line combination, the team's fifth of the season. Second-round pick Joe Tippmann, who played his first four NFL games at guard, started at center in Week 9 while Max Mitchell played his first career game at RG and Billy Turner took over at RT.

"Just trying to get our best five out there," Saleh said. "Billy is obviously more comfortable playing right, we had gotten Max some reps at guard during training camp and thought he did a nice job. I felt like, for the most part, they did a pretty good job. I thought we ran the ball pretty well. For the most part, it didn't look like we were losing at the point. It felt like it was holding up enough, but I'll get to the tape."

New York's AFC representative had some bright spots in the first half as rookie WR Xavier Gipson recorded the first 2 catches of his pro career, Sauce Gardner had a pair of pass defenses and the defense racked up 3 sacks of Herbert. But the Jets went into halftime down 17-3, facing a deficit at the break for the seventh time in eight games.

Game Photos | Jets vs. Chargers | Week 9

See the best photos from Monday night's primetime game against the Chargers.

110623-game-thumb-chargers
1 / 47
110623-game-thumb
2 / 47
E_JB2_5715
3 / 47
E_JB2_5739
4 / 47
E_JB2_5752
5 / 47
E_JB2_5777
6 / 47
E_JB2_5952
7 / 47
E_JB2_6470
8 / 47
E_JB2_6514
9 / 47
E_JG1_3914
10 / 47
E_JG1_4144
11 / 47
E_JG1_4651
12 / 47
E_JG1_4680
13 / 47
E_SS1_0002
14 / 47
E_SS1_0026
15 / 47
E_SS1_0031
16 / 47
E_SS1_0270
17 / 47
E_SS1_0410
18 / 47
E_SS1_0965
19 / 47
E_SS1_0985
20 / 47
E_SS1_0993
21 / 47
E_SS1_1016
22 / 47
E_SS1_1065
23 / 47
E_SS2_6960
24 / 47
E_SS2_7011
25 / 47
E_JB2_6798
26 / 47
E_JB2_6771
27 / 47
E_JB2_6780
28 / 47
E_JB3_3909
29 / 47
E_SS1_2584
30 / 47
E_JB3_3994
31 / 47
E_JB3_3951
32 / 47
E_SS2_7855
33 / 47
E_JB2_7498
34 / 47
E_JB2_7448
35 / 47
E_JB2_7539
36 / 47
E_SS1_3086
37 / 47
E_SS1_3057
38 / 47
E_JB2_7545
39 / 47
E_JB2_7366
40 / 47
E_JB2_7290
41 / 47
E_JB2_7307
42 / 47
E_JB2_7330
43 / 47
E_JB2_8123
44 / 47
E_JB2_7948
45 / 47
E_JB2_8060
46 / 47
E_JB2_7963
47 / 47
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Trailing by 14-0 in the second quarter, the Jets scored on Greg Zuerlein's 47-yard field goal. Taking advantage of good field position, Zuerlein's 3-pointer culminated a 7-play possession that covered 26 yards.

The Jets had a post-Halloween scary first quarter, falling behind by 14-0 to the charged-up club from Los Angeles. Davis opened the scoring with an 87-yard punt return and the Jets offense committed two turnovers in plus territory. Garrett Wilson's lost fumble that came on the ensuing possession of Davis' return touchdown didn't result in points, DL Joey Bosa recorded a strip-sack of Z. Wilson that set the LAC offense up at midfield. Eight plays later, RB Austin Ekeler, who had a pair of third-down conversions on the drive both receiving (17 yards) and running (20 yards), went over right tackle for a 1-yard TD.

G. Wilson, who had 100 yards receiving in last week's win over the Giants, was targeted 13 times and led the Jets with 7 catches for 80 yards.

Jetcetera
During ESPN's nationally televised broadcast, Joe Buck and Troy Aikman said the Jets QB Aaron Rodgers believes he is coming back this season. Rodgers sustained an Achilles tendon tear on the Jets' fourth offensive snap of the season against the Bills in Week 1. … Jermaine Johnson now has 5.0 sacks this season, which is double his total from his rookie campaign (2.5). ... The Jets continued their offensive line shuffling as rookie Joe Tippmann made his first NFL start at center while Max Mitchell moved inside to RG and Billy Turner got the call at RT. … Chargers DE Joey Bosa was charged with a roughing-the-passer penalty in the first quarter, the first roughing the passer penalty called against a Jets opponent since 2021. … Darrelle Revis, a 2023 Hall of Fame inductee, received his receive his Ring of Excellence at halftime. The Jets were penalized 8 times for 40 yards including four pre-snap penalties. … Bryce Huff led the team with 1.5 sacks.

Related Content

news

Robert Saleh on Jets' 'Self-Inflicted Wounds': 'It Just Wasn't Good Enough Today'

Offense Struggled, but Special Teams and Even an Otherwise Strong Defense Had Troubles vs. Chargers
news

Jets Defense Not Satisfied with Performance in Loss to Chargers

DL Quinnen Williams: 'We Have to Find Ways to Be Better'
news

Jets QB Zach Wilson: 'We Got to Get Things Going'

Turnovers, Penalties and 8 Chargers' Sacks End Green & White Winning Streak
news

Zach Wilson & Jets Seek 4th Straight Win vs. Justin Herbert & Chargers on MNF

At WR, Allen Lazard Is Up, Randall Cobb Still Inactive; OL Joe Tippmann Back in Action; DL Carl Lawson Inactive
news

Jets Elevate OL Xavier Newman, WR Malik Taylor vs. Chargers

Green & White Add OL Jacob Hanson to Practice Squad; Release OL Jason Poe from PS
news

Jets-Chargers Game Preview | Resilient Club Heads Back to Prime Time

HC Robert Saleh: Jets Never Feel Like They're Out of a Game
news

6+ Players to Watch as Jets Focus 'a Lot of Energy' at Chargers on Primetime Stage

Group Shots This Week: O-Line vs. LA LBs, Cornerbacks Challenging QB Justin Herbert & WR Keenan Allen
news

How Will the Jets Defense Fare Against Another Top NFL QB in Justin Herbert? 

Chargers Signal-Caller Ranks No. 6 in NFL in Passer Rating This Season
news

Jets vs. Chargers | 3 Things to Know for Week 9 Game on 'Monday Night Football'

Austin Ekeler, Breece Hall Pair of Top Dual-Threat RBs in NFL; Green & White Offensive Line Continue to Shuffle
news

Jets LB Quincy Williams Ready For 'Big Time' Primetime Matchup Against Justin Herbert & Chargers

Explosive Linebacker Preparing for Bolts Misdirection and Offensive Weapon Austin Ekeler
news

Jets Garrett Wilson: 'We're Going to Try Some New Things This Week'

Second-Year WR Wants Says Offense Has 'Got to Get It Going Early'
Advertising