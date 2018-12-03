Jets CB Trumaine Johnson Ends Takeaway Drought with a House Call 

The Jets brought a six-man pressure on the early takeaway and Johnson showed his veteran craftiness, avoiding an attempted pick play on the outside and then jumping the route of wideout Cameron Batson. Once Johnson corralled the errant Mariota toss, he had a lot of green in front of him and high-stepping safety Jamal Adams was more than happy to lead the way to the end zone.

"I was high in protection and it was just a mistake, to be honest with you," Mariota told reporters after the game. "I can't be throwing a hot route blind. You've got to see what's going on in front of it. Trumaine did a good job of making a play."

Johnson, a 6'2", 213-pounder who spent his first six professional seasons with the Rams, now has 20 interceptions. His teams are 15-4 when he has a pick and his momentum-changing play was the Jets' 16th takeaway of the season.

Despite a hot start to the game, Johnson had a frustrating finish in the Jets' 26-22 loss. He was flagged for a facemask penalty on the defense's final drive that put the Titans on the Jets' 39-yard line with 1:11 left in regulation down 22-19. Four plays later, Tennessee took their first lead of the game on a Corey Davis 11-yard touchdown reception with 42 seconds remaining.