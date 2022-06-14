Jets CB Sauce Gardner: 'Nobody's Perfect, But I Still Try to Be'

Asked what his biggest challenge has been so far as a professional, Gardner said it was taking care of his body. Not an unfamiliar playbook?

"The playbook? That's easy," he said. "I studied a lot, so I can do it on the field and execute. I would say taking care of my body. You can always be better, especially me being younger. Man, I want to play forever. I studied a lot. I feel this is a perfect scheme, it fits what we do and makes it real easy for me."

To play the cornerback position, which often leaves the defensive player on an "island" against a top receiver, you must have supreme confidence in your ability and your ability to deny the ball to the opposing receiver. During OTAs, he faced two of the best the Jets have to offer in Corey Davis and second-year receiver Elijah Moore.

"They're kind of different," Gardner said with little irony in his voice, comparing the 6-3 Davis to the 5-10 Moore. "Corey's got a lot of strength, more than Elijah but he doesn't mind if I get physical with him. They all have different styles and that's making me better. I love to compete.

"I just think I'm making them better and they're making me better. We got guys short and tall, different styles and they're making me a lot better."

He acknowledged the challenge of having to play zone defense, saying "it's cool, whatever the coaches ask of me is what I'm going to work on. I played zone in college and don't mind if I have to do it in the NFL. I'm always working my craft, man, zone or whatever. I'll have to work on it more and more."

After the completion of minicamp this week, Gardner said that he plans to take off for a few days, then return to 1 Jets Drive to keep working on his fitness.

And while Gardner is nearly universally referred to by his nickname of Sauce, given to him by a coach when he was young because he did it all, the Jets' captain of the defense, C.J. Mosley, believes that the nickname must be earned.

"His name is Ahmad," Mosley said. "We're not calling him Sauce as a rookie. Once he makes a play, we'll give him Sauce. Sauce is for the fans. He's just pure raw talent."