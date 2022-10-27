Jets CB Sauce Gardner Named NFL's Pepsi Zero Sugar Rookie of the Week

It was Gardner's seventh-straight game with a PD making him the only rookie since 2000 with that distinction. His 12 PDs lead the league.

"We knew it was going to be a defensive game," Gardner said. "So, we just had to step up and make some plays."

In man coverage this season, Gardner has allowed 3 receptions for 10 yards and he is fourth among all corners with at least 50 coverage snaps, allowing a 42.4 passer rating when lined up at outside corner.

"He made a few plays," HC Robert Saleh said. "He's doing a heck of a job. He had a play in the first half on [WR Jerry] Jeudy. He's playing at a very high level."