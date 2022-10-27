Jets CB Sauce Gardner Named NFL's Pepsi Zero Sugar Rookie of the Week

Jets CB Sauce Gardner was named the NFL's Pepsi Zero Sugar Rookie of the Week for after helping lift the Jets to a 16-9 victory against Denver at Empower Stadium in a Week 7 game last Sunday.
Gardner registered 10 tackles and 3 PDs including one late game on Denver's second-to-last offensive possession with 2 minutes remaining and leading by 7 points. On fourth-and-3, Gardner timed the pass by QB Brett Rypien to WR Cortland Sutton, got his hand on the ball and knocked it incomplete in the end zone.
"That was a play I was just looking through my man to the quarterback trying to locate the ball," Gardner said. "He was a little aggressive, so it was hard for me to spot the ball and my face mask was all over the place. But I finally ended up playing through his hands and made a pretty good play."
It was Gardner's seventh-straight game with a PD making him the only rookie since 2000 with that distinction. His 12 PDs lead the league.
"We knew it was going to be a defensive game," Gardner said. "So, we just had to step up and make some plays."
In man coverage this season, Gardner has allowed 3 receptions for 10 yards and he is fourth among all corners with at least 50 coverage snaps, allowing a 42.4 passer rating when lined up at outside corner.
"He made a few plays," HC Robert Saleh said. "He's doing a heck of a job. He had a play in the first half on [WR Jerry] Jeudy. He's playing at a very high level."
Gardner also won the award in Week 5 against Miami after grabbing his first career interception. A Jets rookie has won the award five times in the first seven weeks this season. WR Garrett Wilson won in Week 2 and RB Breece Hall won in Weeks 4 and 6.