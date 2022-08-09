Jets CB 'Sauce' Gardner Impresses Teammates While Battling for Starting Job

Corey Davis, listed as the team's X receiver in the first depth chart, lined up across from Gardner twice in the move-the-ball period on Monday. And despite beating him once for a 10-yard gain and later scoring a touchdown with him in the vicinity, Davis said that Gardner made him work.

"I am trying a different release on him, and I am trying to do different things," Davis said. "As I said, he is a real physical dude and he's fast, too, and he's got really long arms so he can recover.

"He's different. He has got the speed. He has got the size. And he is real physical off the press. We are always on our toes against him."

Drafted out of Cincinnati, Gardner (6-3, 250) impressed the Jets in the pre-draft process with his 6-7 wingspan, which tested in the 95th percentile at the Combine, and 33-inch, testing in the 97th.

After Gardner arrived in the Big Apple, he drew obvious comparisons to Darrelle Revis, a former Jet who was a seven-time Pro Bowler and four-time All-Pro. But he likens his game to players that share his size, hand-fighting ability and trash-talk prowess: Richard Sherman and Jalen Ramsey.