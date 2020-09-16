Jets CB Pierre Desir After Benching Against Buffalo: 'No Excuses'

The cornerback was benched during the first half of Sunday's 27-17 loss at Buffalo after two penalties led to Bills touchdowns. On the first penalty, Desir was called for defensive holding on John Brown on a third-and-5 pass that was incomplete. On the next play, QB Josh Allen scampered in from 2 yards out for the game's first score. Later in the first quarter, a pass interference call against Desir gifted Buffalo 33 yards as the Bills marched to their second TD six plays later. In the second quarter, Brown again victimized Desir on a 17-yard collaboration with Allen. Brown and Stefon Diggs each had a strong games while Desir was still on the field.

Jets defensive coordinator Gregg Williams and passing game coordinator/defensive back coach Dennard Wilson had seen enough.

"That was their call at the time," Head Coach Adam Gase said on Wednesday. "I felt it was the best move we could do with where we were in the game. Now we start the week over and the best guys are going to play. That's now how we're rolling. I like the fact we're going to have the competition."

Desir, who missed all of training camp with a hamstring injury, was on the bench the entire second half and it remains to be seen if he will be able to reclaim his starting spot after his replacement, Nate Hairston (a former teammate with the Colts) chipped in with 5 tackles.