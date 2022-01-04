Jets CB Bryce Hall: 'Difference Makers Are Risk Takers'

For Hall, a fractured ankle during his senior season at Virginia nearly sapped any hope of having "fun" again playing football. One time thought to be a first- or second-round NFL draft pick, Hall opted to return to UVA for his senior season. He fell to the Jets in the fifth round as the team bet on his potential and strong, quiet personality,

"When I got hurt senior year I learned so much seeing the game from a perspective I've never seen before," Hall said. "In coaches' meetings, in the press box, seeing the big picture. It challenged me as a leader and as a person. And when I came into the NFL it was a blessing in a lot of ways. I got a chance to sit back and learn and soak in things from some of the older dudes, about what it takes. I had a little bit of time to process that before stepping on an NFL field [in Week 9 against New England last season]. I'd never wish that on anybody, I didn't want to get hurt. But there are definitely so many things I grew from that have helped make me into that player I am today."

Long (6-1), lean (202) and quick, Hall has emerged as the Jets' No. 1 cornerback who does battle with the opposition's No. 1 receiver. Last week against Tampa Bay it was Mike Evans. This coming Sunday, in the season finale at Buffalo, it's likely to be Stefon Diggs (who had 8 catches for 162 yards in Week 10 at the Jets). So far this season, Hall is No. 6 in the NFL with 16 passes defensed, New England's J.C. Jackson leads the league with 22. And Hall has proved his durability, playing in all 16 games to date.

"I definitely have way, way more I need to grow and develop," the soft-spoken native of Harrisburg, PA, said. "I felt like this year I've had really good coaches, I've learned a lot. There's been a lot of growing pains throughout this season, just trying to be consistent. Any time I step on the field since I was little I wanted to be the best I could possibly be. I strive to be great. There's a lot more ways to go, something I can earn, something you have to earn."

As Saleh has mentioned a number of times, the next step for his young secondary is to hone their noses for the ball, to not only defend, but defend with an eye on making an interception and perhaps changing the outcome of a game.

"That's something that I know if I want to go to the next level I have to take that ball away," he said. "I've been looking deep and heavy at those opportunities. What it really comes down to is belief and doing the right prep. But it's about believing it when I see it. A lot of times I knew what was coming, but it's one thing when you know, another when you shoot your shot. For me when I know it I go. I've done the prep and the work, now it's time to shoot my shot. Difference makers are risk takers.

"There have been times I've been hesitant. That's something I want to improve on. That's the next step, for sure."

Away from the field, Hall said that he's content to go home to his 5-month-old daughter and wife "Anzel Viljoen, a field hockey player he met at Virginia who hails from Matamata, New Zealand, not far from the sets for "Lord of the Rings" and "Hobbit" films.