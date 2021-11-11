Jets C Connor McGovern: 'Small Stuff Starting to Come Through' on Offense

White is slated to start on Sunday against the Bills, with Joe Flacco as his backup, as Wilson continues to recover from the PCL injury to his right knee sustained in the game at New England.

"You see it every day in practice, running the scout team, and in camp the year before," McGovern said, referring to White. "He's a guy who has a lot of confidence. In my opinion, it's one of the biggest attributes you need as a quarterback since you touch the ball every play and you're in command of the offense. If you lack any sort of confidence, you're going to have a rough day in the office. Mike doesn't lack confidence, and I mean that in the best way possible. It's not arrogance, it's true confidence. You can tell the way he goes out there that he has supreme confidence."

Through eight games so far this season, McGovern said that he can tell the offense is coming together nicely, being helped along by the development of rookie left tackle Alijah Vera-Tucker.

"Practices are really starting to click, the plays are clicking, but we still can be better in some areas," he said. "The small stuff is starting to come through. To play offensive football all 11 guys have to do every little detail right, the plays are clicking and the little nuances are starting to come through.

"He [AVT] has been awesome. From the first time he stepped on the field you could tell he's an athletic freak. The way he moves and bends how powerful he is, his strike. If you're going to build an offensive guard in the lab, you're pretty much going to build AVT. To see him build confidence within himself, his knowledge and football understanding is amazing. But the only way to build that is playing. Every week he's going to get better and better, and be a special player for a long time."

The Jets (2-6) return to MetLife Stadium this week, where the team has a 2-1 record this season. McGovern said he's juiced each time he gets to play in front of the fans, especially because the building was empty in his first season in green and white because of the coronavirus pandemic.