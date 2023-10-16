Notebook | HC Robert Saleh, Jets Plan to 'Attack' Bye Week After Consecutive Wins

Last season, the Jets arrived at their Week 10 bye with a 6-3 record after a 20-17 victory over the reigning AFC East champion Buffalo Bills. Following the week off, the Jets stumbled down the stretch losing 7 of their last 8 games to finish the season.

In the 2023 season, the Jets have found themselves in a similar position.

After a 20-14 victory against the defending NFC champion Philadelphia Eagles, the Jets (3-3) head into the bye on a two-game win streak – riding high once again. This season, the Jets are focused on keeping up the momentum through the break while getting much deserved rest.

"Just like last year, it is exciting," HC Robert Saleh said. "You get a big win going into the bye week, you have your whole season ahead of you. The important thing is that we attack the heck out of this week. Be deliberate in our approach, just don't go to the beach and drink and eat nachos like I said a year ago. We have to be mindful in how we approach it as players and hit the ground running when we get back."

The Jets played without three of their top four corners – D.J. Reed (concussion), Sauce Gardner (concussion) and Brandin Echols (hamstring) – against the Eagles on Sunday and got strong performances from CBs Bryce Hall, Tae Hayes and Craig James in their place. Hall registered an interception, and Hayes and James combined for 4 tackles and pass defenses.

With time off, Saleh hopes to get the starters back for the stretch run and continue to build depth in the secondary. In the first five games after the bye, the Jets play "at" the Giants, the Chargers in Week 9 on "Monday Night Football," at the Raiders in Week 10 on "Sunday Night Football," at the Bills and then the Dolphins in Week 12 for the first Black Friday game, kicking off at 3 p.m. Eastern.