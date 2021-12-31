Game Preview

Presented by

Jets-Buccaneers Game Preview | Zach Wilson Excited for Matchup With Tom Brady's Bucs

Rookie QB Zach Wilson: 'It’s Definitely Not Me vs. Him'

Dec 31, 2021 at 04:05 PM
E_c11i9699-allen-headshot
Eric Allen

Senior Reporter

Game Preview Thumbnail-vs-bucs-2021

They share the same birthdate, Aug. 3, though Buccaneers legend Tom Brady and Jets rookie Zach Wilson were born 22 years apart. And as they get set to oppose each other for the first and possibly only time when the Jets (4-11) host the Buccaneers (11-4) at MetLife Stadium, Brady (44) continues to dazzle with his Superman routine while the Jets are continuing to work with Wilson (22) on his decisions in and out of the telephone booth.

"I think it's more exciting because of how long he's been doing it for," Wilson said of Sunday's matchup. "I was born in 1999 and his first year [starting] in the NFL was 2001, which is pretty crazy to think about. My entire life that I've known him, he's been in the NFL. Just knowing the fact that he's still going and I'm able to play against him is really cool because obviously I've watched him my whole life. It will be exciting, but the NFL works like that."

Last week, Wilson led the Covid/injury depleted Jets to a close victory over the Jaguars, setting a franchise record with 91 yards on the ground, including a 52-yard scoring run that was the longest scamper by a Jets' signal-caller. Wilson has recorded 4 rush TDs in the past five games and the message from OC Mike LaFleur has been to take what's there.

"You're a better athlete than you're giving yourself credit for albeit even in the NFL," LaFleur said. "It's hard for people to totally understand, but every little thing that these guys do, it's a learning experience for them."

What's nearly impossible to understand is Brady, wearing a pewter cape for a second season, leads the NFL in pass yards (4,580) and touchdowns (37) as he aims to lead the Bucs to a second consecutive Super Bowl win. A longtime Jets' nemesis with the Patriots, Brady is a seven-time Super Bowl champion, a five-time Super Bowl MVP and the NFL's career. He is the only player in league history to throw for 600 TD passes. Superman's work ethic has kept the kryptonite at bay on Florida's Gulf Coast.

"Tom is one of those guys, when you look at the relentlessness at which he works, the work ethic, the study habits, pulling guys with him to go work, pulling guys with him to go throw," Jets head coach Robert Saleh said. "Guy will go on vacation, will call up some teammates to come to his vacation house so he can make sure he's still getting his work in while he's playing with his family, or spending time with family. So, he's an absolutely relentless. So, whatever he does do, I wouldn't be surprised."

Added Wilson: "I think he has a relentless mindset to just be the best and I think that's what he's competing for right now is just how long he can keep going and doing it at the highest level."

While Brady has seen it all and then some, Wilson will encounter one of the NFL's elite defenses coordinated by former Jets HC Todd Bowles. LaFleur wants Wilson to throw "within that phone booth" and "find the soft spots in the pocket" against a Tampa defense that stops the run (No. 3 in the NFL) and is going to bring the heat (T2 in sacks with 44).

"They're going to come off after him," LaFleur said. "If it's there, you take itIf it's not, you make the best decision for our offense whether it's take off, whether it's ditch it and live to see another down."

Since returning to action from a PCL sprain, Wilson has accounted for 7 TDs with and 3 turnovers. The No. 2 overall selection in last April's NFL Draft has thrown 103 consecutive passes without an interception.

"Zach's decision-making has been fantastic," Saleh said. "His off-schedule stuff, he's starting to look natural. I mean shoot, he finally pumped fake a defender and ran around him for a big chunk of yards to just show the natural playmaking ability where he finally looked a little bit loose (Sunday) in terms of running with a purpose, not running just to run. He's coming along, he's getting more comfortable, he's calmer back there. Like I said, he's in a great headspace and it's going to be fun to watch him grow, continue to grow."

The Jets have to be concerned not only TB12, but TB2 because it's the Brady & Bowles package that has been lethal. Last week, the Buccaneers had 7 sacks and 11 QB hits of Panthers signal-callers in a 32-6 trouncing.

"As far as me vs. him, that's the last thing I'm thinking about," Wilson said of Brady. "It's our offense vs. their defense. I almost feel like the game is split. It's not like I can do anything about how our defense does, so I just need to control what I control. I'm 100 percent worried about the defense that we're getting from them. Of course, it would be awesome to say we beat the Bucs and to be able to play against Tom Brady to beat those guys, of course that's the goal. But it's definitely not me against him."

MicrosoftTeams-image (206)

Brady is a legendary competitor, a notorious talker on the field and he recently received a warning from the NFL for smashing a Microsoft Surface during a shutout loss to the Saints. Wilson was praised this week by veteran RT Morgan Moses for not only improving but demanding greatness from his teammates.

"I'm just trying to show my passion for the game and how much it means to me in critical situations when we're out there on the field, just a sense of urgency to get things done and to show those guys in my eyes how important it is," Wilson said. "When they know I'm giving it my all, I know they'll do the same thing for me."

Brady's given it his all for 22 seasons and Wilson won't turn 23 until Aug. 3. Superman is flying higher than ever while the Jets are seeing progress from their rookie inside and outside that phone booth. Sunday's contest promises to be Wilson's most challenging to date.

"I feel like I'm prepared and I feel like we have a good scheme going into it," he said. "I just feel I need to stay focused and be decisive with the ball. It's going to be good for me."

Practice Gallery | All of the Best Practice Photos from Bucs Week

See the Top Practice Images Leading Up to the Sunday's Game Against Tampa Bay

E_SS1_6496
1 / 34
E_SZ3_1026
2 / 34
E_SZ3_0189
3 / 34
E_SZR30145
4 / 34
E_SZR30360
5 / 34
E_SZR30020
6 / 34
E_SZR30352
7 / 34
E_SA105383
8 / 34
E_SZR30082
9 / 34
E_SZ3_1166
10 / 34
E_SZ3_0989
11 / 34
E_SZR30063
12 / 34
E_SZ3_0657
13 / 34
E_SZ3_0923
14 / 34
E_SZ3_0489
15 / 34
E_SZ3_0616
16 / 34
E_SZ3_0599
17 / 34
E_SZ3_0249
18 / 34
E_SS1_4889
19 / 34
E_SS2_2766
20 / 34
E_SS2_2802
21 / 34
E_SS2_2743
22 / 34
E_SS1_6568
23 / 34
E_SS2_2452
24 / 34
E_SS1_6286
25 / 34
E_SS1_6109
26 / 34
E_SS1_5820
27 / 34
E_SS1_5580
28 / 34
E_SS1_5423
29 / 34
E_SS1_5098
30 / 34
E_SS1_5517
31 / 34
E_SS1_5051
32 / 34
E_SS1_5369
33 / 34
E_SS1_4921
34 / 34
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

Jets-Jaguars Game Preview | 'Keeping the Main Thing the Main Thing' in Uncertain Times

After a Week Marked by Positives for Covid at 1JD, Learning Curve Continues for Rookie QBs Zach Wilson and Trevor Lawrence
news

Jets-Dolphins Game Preview | 'December Football is Different'

Rookie QB Zach Wilson: Dolphins Defense Will Be 'an Awesome Challenge'
news

Jets-Saints Game Preview | Zach Wilson's 'Second Season' Continues 

Saints HC Sean Payton: Jets Rookie QB Has Real Good Arm Talent, Can Evade and Extend Plays
news

Jets-Eagles Game Preview | Can Jets Repeat Their Winning Formula? 

Jets and Eagles Hope to Get Ground Games Going and Help Young QBs Zach Wilson and Jalen Hurts
news

Jets-Texans Game Preview | Zach Wilson Returns to a Developing Offense

Head Coach Robert Saleh Sticks to the Plan; Sees Nucleus Growing and Doing Things the Right Way
news

Jets-Dolphins Game Preview | Defense Looks to Stop the Pain

DC Jeff Ulbrich Leads a Young Unit Against QB Tua Tagovailoa and Dolphins RPO Attack
news

Jets-Bills Game Preview | Can QB Mike White Take the Next Step?

With QB Mike White Staying 'Cool' in Moment, Zach Wilson Will Wait for His Time
news

Jets-Colts Game Preview | Mike White & Co. Aim to Hit Reset Button and Do It Again

Add Ball Distribution to Everything the Fill-in QB Got Done vs. the Bengals; Now It's On to an Indy Road Test
news

Jets-Bengals Game Preview | QB Down, but General Could Be Up

LB C.J. Mosely Likely to Play Against Joe Burrow, Joe Mixon and Ja'Marr Chase
news

Jets-Patriots Game Preview | Fast Start Needed After Bye

QB Zach Wilson Excited for Rematch; C.J. Mosley Battling Hamstring Injury
news

Jets-Falcons Game Preview | Eyeing a Two-Game Win Streak

QB Zach Wilson and the Young Jets Continue to Progress; Matt Ryan to Face an Aggressive Jets Pass Rush
Advertising