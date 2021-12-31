Jets-Buccaneers Game Preview | Zach Wilson Excited for Matchup With Tom Brady's Bucs

Added Wilson: "I think he has a relentless mindset to just be the best and I think that's what he's competing for right now is just how long he can keep going and doing it at the highest level."

While Brady has seen it all and then some, Wilson will encounter one of the NFL's elite defenses coordinated by former Jets HC Todd Bowles. LaFleur wants Wilson to throw "within that phone booth" and "find the soft spots in the pocket" against a Tampa defense that stops the run (No. 3 in the NFL) and is going to bring the heat (T2 in sacks with 44).

"They're going to come off after him," LaFleur said. "If it's there, you take itIf it's not, you make the best decision for our offense whether it's take off, whether it's ditch it and live to see another down."

Since returning to action from a PCL sprain, Wilson has accounted for 7 TDs with and 3 turnovers. The No. 2 overall selection in last April's NFL Draft has thrown 103 consecutive passes without an interception.

"Zach's decision-making has been fantastic," Saleh said. "His off-schedule stuff, he's starting to look natural. I mean shoot, he finally pumped fake a defender and ran around him for a big chunk of yards to just show the natural playmaking ability where he finally looked a little bit loose (Sunday) in terms of running with a purpose, not running just to run. He's coming along, he's getting more comfortable, he's calmer back there. Like I said, he's in a great headspace and it's going to be fun to watch him grow, continue to grow."

The Jets have to be concerned not only TB12, but TB2 because it's the Brady & Bowles package that has been lethal. Last week, the Buccaneers had 7 sacks and 11 QB hits of Panthers signal-callers in a 32-6 trouncing.