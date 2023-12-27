Jets-Browns Game Preview | A Visit to an Old Friend

When the NFL released its 2023 season schedule back in May with a Thursday night Jets-Browns contest kicking off Week 17, many people envisioned Aaron Rodgers and Deshaun Watson leading their teams into a Dec. 28 battle that would have playoff implications for both clubs. But nothing is promised and in one of the most unlikely QB matchups in recent history, Trevor Siemian will start for the 6-9 Jets and the 10-5 Browns will counter with Joe Flacco.

Siemian, who celebrated his 32nd birthday Tuesday, became the fourth Jets QB to start this season and he went home a victor Sunday when Greg Zeurlein nailed a 54-yard field goal to give the Jets a 30-28 triumph over the Washington Commanders. Flacco, set to turn 39 on Jan. 16, became the Browns fourth QB to start a few weeks ago and he's guided Cleveland to a 3-1 mark.

Loved Playing with Him

Joe Flacco has history with the Jets and he was on the winning side of one of the franchise's most improbable outcomes that came at the hands of the Browns. Trailing 30-17 to the Browns on Sep. 18, 2022, Flacco helped the Jets overcome a 13-point deficit in the final 1:55 for a miraculous 31-30 win in Cleveland. With Cool Joe throwing for 307 yards and 4 TDs, the Jets went out and did what was virtually impossible. Prior to that furious rally, teams that had trailed by 13 of more points in the final two minutes from Week 9 of 2001 through opening week of 2022 had no wins and 2,229 losses.

"I loved playing with him," said Jets WR Garrett Wilson, who, as a rookie, was Flacco's favorite target that day with 8 catches for 102 yards and 2 TDs. "He's a great player, he's seen it all. He's a Super Bowl champion and you can tell, the confidence that he has in himself and the way he goes out and backs it up. He's a fun guy to play with and one of those dudes that last year I tried to latch on and build a relationship with."

Despite being plagued by quarterback instability and offensive line issues, Wilson has been sensational in his sophomore pro campaign and needs 42 yards to reach 1,000 for the first time and 12 catches over the final two games to amass 100 receptions. The Jets have two legitimate young stars on offense in Wilson and RB Breece Hall, a dual threat whose 65 receptions are second in the league among RBs and his 537 receiving yards are tied for first (Chrisitan McCaffrey). While the focus in the short-term must be the Browns and statistically the best defense in the NFL, the long-term vision is Wilson and Hall taking the ball from Aaron Rodgers, who was lost four plays into a season that began with great anticipation.