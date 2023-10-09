Jets-Broncos Game Recap | Breece Hall Elevates Jets to 31-21 Win at Mile High

Returning to Denver and Mile High, RB Breece Hall, whose rookie season ended at Empower Field at Mile High, insisted it would be "just another football game." The Jets' 31-21 win over the Broncos was just another game indeed, another masterpiece from the Green & White's young star RB. Hall rushed for a career-high 177 yards including a 72-yard TD on the team's first play of the third quarter that changed the game as the visitors moved out to a double-digit lead in the second half and hung on for the victory.

After rushing for an impressive 59 yards in the first half, Hall turned on the afterburners in the second half with another 118. In a matchup of 1-3 clubs, the Jets made a finishing statement and moved to 2-3.

Hall, who had a 62-yard scoring run last October in a 16-9 win before sustaining a season-ending ACL injury, gave the Jets a 15-13 lead that was their first lead in the third-quarter in their last 11 games. He provided the team the spark they needed on a sparkling day in Denver. With an elevation of 5,250 feet, nobody rose higher than Hall.

"The dude is a stud," QB Zach Wilson said of the second-year back. "But I think it starts with the guys up front. Those guys made some big holes right there and then when you give when you give Breece a chance to hit it like that and he's able to make some guys miss, we can be very explosive in the run game."

The Jets outscored the Broncos 23-8 in the second half, taking command after an uneven opening 30 minutes. Quincy Williams (2 sacks), Jermaine Johnson (1 sack) and Bryce Huff (1 sack) led a determined rush that harassed Russell Wilson and muted the Broncos offense most of the third and fourth stanzas. The Broncos were held to 1 yard in the second half until R. Wilson hit Jerry Jeudy for 23 yards past the midway point of the fourth quarter. When Denver cut the Jets' lead to 24-21, Z. Wilson responded with a critical 37-yard third-down conversion to TE Tyler Conklin, who led the team with 67 yards on 4 catches.

But All-Pro CB Pat Surtain II intercepted Z. Wilson deep inside Broncos territory with the Green & White up 24-21, leaving the Jets defense to turn away the Denver's final efforts to tie or win the game. Williams racked up a pair of sacks on that stand including a strip-sack that Bryce Hall, playing for CB D.J. Reed (concussion), recovered and took to the house to end the suspense.

"I missed inside a little bit," Wilson said of the pick. "It was third down situation and they played man coverage. They put their best player on our best player, and he made unbelievable play. It got tipped around a little bit and he catches it between his legs. One of those that can go kind of go either way but really all you can say is great play by two right there."