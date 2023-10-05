Jets-Broncos Game Preview | Get Right Game for Both Clubs

After a season-opening triumph over the Bills, the Jets will head to Denver this weekend still in search of win No. 2. At Mile High, they'll compete against a Broncos team that rebounded from a 21-point deficit at Chicago last Sunday and avoided their first 0-4 start since 2019. Both teams are 1-3 and the Jets, a club that will host the defending NFC champion Philadelphia Eagles before their Week 7 bye, are staying consistent with their approach.

"You never want to make one bigger than the other because that's where you get inconsistency in play, but this is no different," said head coach Robert Saleh. "We're traveling to a Denver team that just came off of a big win. They are feeling really good about themselves, and they are probably looking at their schedule and thinking 'Hey, we got a chance to get right.'. So, we've got to put our best foot forward and get ready to try to win a football game."

This game has been talked about for months after Broncos HC Sean Payton criticized Jets OC Nathaniel Hackett for his work last season as head coach of the Broncos. The inflammable comments, published in a USA Today article written by Jarrett Bell, included Payton taking shots at Hackett and other team executives for a disappointing 5-12 campaign.

"This game is about those guys out there on that field," Hackett told reporters this week. "This game is not about me, it's about me helping them during the week. But I just want the guys to go out there and play a great game. That's all we're looking for and what has happened is in the past. We all move forward — coaches definitely just focus on trying to get the guys in the best positions and that's what we're trying to do right now."

Hackett helped the Jets move forward in their 23-20 loss to the Chiefs last Sunday night. During a primetime contest broadcast on NBC, Zach Wilson had one of his best games as pro while completing a career-high 28 passes for 245 yards with 2 TDs, 0 INTs and a 71.8% completion percentage.