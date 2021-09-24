Jets-Broncos Game Preview | Zach Wilson Ready for Next Challenge in the Mountain West

Zach Wilson's hometown, Draper, UT, is about an eight-hour drive from Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, CO. The Jets rookie quarterback, who was intercepted four times in a home-opening loss to the Patriots, will look for a reversal of fortune Sunday in the Mountain West against a Broncos team looking for a third consecutive win to start the 2021 campaign.

"I haven't thrown four picks in my life, ever in a game," said Wilson, who will be supported in the stands by a family contingent this weekend. "Obviously I have to clean that up and take care of that, but it's just being able to fight through that adversity every single week and how can I just keep getting better and better. I knew it was going to be challenging coming here and I knew there were probably going to be things I would have to adjust and just keeping getting better at and that's part of it just like last game was. It's how can you move on and get ready for this next one.

After a rocky ride against the Pats, the Jets continue to direct Wilson to play the percentages. He is an electric player who has the potential to light up the airwaves, but turnovers in the NFL are a third rail.

Jets HC Robert Saleh said: "That 'All Gas, No Breaks mantra, for him, is be boring. It's not about being electric and making the plays. You just trust that if you stay ahead of the chains and if you stay within yourself and you play the game of football and keep the team in an advantageous situation, other teams will panic. Other teams will force the issue and that's where you can take advantage of your shots and your explosive plays."

The Jets have totaled just 20 points in two games, but it's not like Wilson hasn't gotten explosive plays down the field. He has six completions of 25+ yards, tying him for third in the NFL with Tom Brady, Russell Wilson and Baker Mayfield. The Jets run game also emerged last week, totaling 152 yards and averaging 4.9 yards a carry against a stingy Patriots defense.

While Wilson and the offense have yet to put it all together for four quarters, the team's confidence in their gunslinger has not wavered. The sense is he's just getting started and won't be shaken by an early cage-rattling.