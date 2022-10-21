Jets-Broncos Game Preview | Green & White Aim to Ascend to 5-2 at Mile High

Before the NFL season, many pundits probably could have predicted a 4-2 team and a 2-4 would face off Sunday in Denver. But those pundits most likely would have thought that Russell Wilson and the Broncos would have the 4 wins while Zach Wilson and the Jets would have the 2 wins, but it's the inverse. The streaking Jets, who have won three games in a row overall and own a 3-0 mark on the road, hope to send the Broncos to a third consecutive loss.

"Our mindset and our thoughts this whole offseason were to prove that we belong where we think we belong and that's been our thing -- our motivation, same models, same daily routine since the wins started happening," said Jets MLB C.J. Mosley, whose 62 tackles rank fourth in the NFL. "We know how this league goes. We can lose the next two or three and it'll be right back to ground zero, so it's not our job to really worry about the record. It's not our job to really worry about how people view us, whether we win or lose, but how we look at each other every single day, how we come to work, how we prepare, and how we practice and try to make each other better in regards to doing the right things on the field."

Young Stars at Cornerback

In a game that might be defined by stout defense, the Jets and the Broncos have several playmakers on defense. Sauce Gardner, the No. 4 overall selection in last April's NFL Draft, is the only rookie since at least 2000 to produce at least 1 pass defense in each of his first six games. He is tied for second in the league with 8 PDs.

"He is a special talent," said HC Robert Saleh of Gardner. "What's great about him is that he is just absorbing so much information, and he knows he has a long way to go, and he knows he has a ways to get better, and he's relentless in his pursuit to get better. We got a good one, and he will continue to get better."

The Broncos also have one of the league's top young CBs in Patrick Surtain II, Pro Football Focus' No. 3-ranked CB entering Week 7.