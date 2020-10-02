Jets-Broncos 3 Takeaways: Offense Can't Rally Against Denver, Fall to 0-4 

Yellow Laundry

The Jets had 11 penalties (118 yards) in the game -- eight in the first half -- all of which extended all four Broncos scoring drives.

On the Broncos' opening drive, Bless Austin was flagged for pass interference on third down on a ball intended for rookie WR K.J. Hamler. OLB Tarell Basham was called for roughing the passer on the next play, putting Rypien and the Broncos offense on the Jets' 43-yard line. The Green & White's defense held Denver to a field goal but the Broncos scored a TD their next possession. DL Quinnen Williams was called for roughing the passer, putting the Broncos on the Jets' 48, and Rypien connected with rookie WR Jerry Jeudy on the next play to give the Broncos a 10-7 lead with 13:17 to play in the second quarter.

Williams took down Rypien to stop the Broncos drive after the Jets took the lead in the fourth quarter but was flagged for grabbing the facemask. Rypien hit WR Tim Patrick for a 31-yard pass that put Denver at the New York 22 and K Brandon McManus converted on a 53-yard field goal with 3:08 remaining to give the Broncos the lead again.

The Broncos, however, helped the Jets score, though the Green & White settled for a field goal each time. Leading, 10-7, Denver ILB Joe Jones was flagged for unnecessary roughness on a 46-yard Sam Ficken field-goal attempt that sailed wide left. Darnold and the offense couldn't capitalize and Ficken's 26-yard boot tied the game with 6:24 remaining in the first half. Then on the Jets' first drive of the second half, Darnold threw a deep ball to WR Jeff Smith and CB Michael Ojemudia was flagged for a 38-yard pass interference that put the Jets in the red zone. The offense settled for another field goal, this one from 32 yards out cutting the Broncos lead to 17-16.

"We had multiple chances to get off the field," Gase said. "We hurt ourselves. The penalties were just brutal. We made them punt one time. We couldn't do the right stuff. When we did hit him, we hit him too late and getting personal fouls."

He added: "We hurt ourselves and we need to get this corrected. We need to figure out what guys are going to do the things right, what guys are going to the right things at the right time. This is not the way that we're going to play."

Shuffling Pieces

The Jets dealt with rotating personnel at a number of positions, not only at QB. Chuma Edoga, who started at LT for Mekhi Becton, injured his shoulder on the game's fourth play, and was replaced by Becton. Becton, however, only played in two drives before being replaced by Conor McDermott.

"He went as long as he could," Gase said of Becton. "He didn't have the strength he wanted or that he needed."