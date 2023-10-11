Jets RB Breece Hall Voted FedEx Ground Player of the Week

The Iowa State product was clocked at 21.5 miles per hour on the long run – the fourth-fastest speed hit by a RB this season – and tied Chicago QB Justin Fields and Seattle RB Kenneth Walker III for the most runs of at least 60 yards since the start of the 2022 season, with three. Hall had an 83-yard run against Buffalo in Week 1 and scored on a 62-yard burst in Week 7 last season at Denver.

"He's had a couple of opportunities to house one," Saleh said. "In Buffalo, he had a chance to go to the house and then in Kansas City, so it's good to see him take one to the house. He's a special back."

Hall said about the long run: "I wasn't even running full speed the whole time. Most guys see my 20-yard burst and think I am not catching him, and I can just coast the rest of the way."