Jets RB Breece Hall Voted FedEx Ground Player of the Week

2022 Second-Round Pick Runs for Career-High 177 yards

Oct 11, 2023 at 03:11 PM
John Pullano

NYJETS.COM CONTRIBUTOR

Jets RB Breece Hall was named the FedEx Ground Player of the Week in a vote by fans in Sunday's Week 5 after he ran for a career-high 177 yards on 22 carries to help lift the Green & White to a 31-21 victory against Denver.

The 2022 second-round pick (No. 36) passed the century mark for the second time this season and totaled 194 all-purpose yards. As a part of a 118-yard second half on the ground, Hall broke a 72-yard touchdown run on the Jets first offensive play after halftime that gave them a 15-13 lead.

"He's special," HC Robert Saleh said. "He's kind of a deceptive runner. He's just so massive and it doesn't look like he's moving fast, and you feel like you're tracking him properly and then all of a sudden, it's like 'where did he go?' He's different."

Hall added: 'I'm just glad I could just expand my role in the offense. It was good to help out Zach and the O-Line, the tight ends and the receivers a little bit."

The Iowa State product was clocked at 21.5 miles per hour on the long run – the fourth-fastest speed hit by a RB this season – and tied Chicago QB Justin Fields and Seattle RB Kenneth Walker III for the most runs of at least 60 yards since the start of the 2022 season, with three. Hall had an 83-yard run against Buffalo in Week 1 and scored on a 62-yard burst in Week 7 last season at Denver.

"He's had a couple of opportunities to house one," Saleh said. "In Buffalo, he had a chance to go to the house and then in Kansas City, so it's good to see him take one to the house. He's a special back."

Hall said about the long run: "I wasn't even running full speed the whole time. Most guys see my 20-yard burst and think I am not catching him, and I can just coast the rest of the way."

Hall won the award as a rookie for his 116-yard rushing performance against Green Bay in Week 6 of the 2022 NFL season.

