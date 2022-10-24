Jets' Breece Hall Out for the Season With ACL Tear

That has never been more apparent than in the past two games, both victories on the road. At Green Bay, Hall notched the first 100-yard game rushing of his NFL career when he amassed 116 yards. At Denver, he ended up with 72 rushing yards, which includes the 62 yards he pocketed on the TD run.

"Breece is obviously great with the ball in space," quarterback Zach Wilson said after the game. "You see the way he hits it, but I don't think anyone's talking about the reach on the edge there by the tackle, or what an amazing block by Mims and whoever else was out there."

Through seven games this season, which includes four-straight victories and four wins on the road, Hall had amassed 681 yards (463 rushing on 80 carries, 218 yards on 19 receptions) and 5 touchdowns on those 99 touches. He currently ranks 12th in receiving yards per game (31.1), while his 5 TDs are tied for the 11th most in the league. Additionally, only one running back (Jacksonville's Travis Etienne) has produced more yards per touch than Hall (6.88) with at least 25 touches this season.

With Hall out for the season and facing a long and arduous rehabilitation, second-year man Michael Carter is expected to step into the featured role, backed up by Ty Johnson and Zonovan "Bam" Knight.

"I think that I'm prepared," Carter said on Sunday. "You want to go every week. We don't want anyone here to get hurt. That is football kind of. I don't want to have to get ready, instead of just staying ready."