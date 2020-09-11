Jets-Bills Game Preview: Sam Darnold and Josh Allen Renew Friendly Rivalry in Week 1

Comfort Leads to Speed

The Jets remain a work in progress, but Darnold should benefit from a new-look offensive line and the Jets quietly appear well-stocked at running back and tight end. There are questions at receiver, but this isn't a group devoid of talent. Jamison Crowder remains one of the top slot targets in the NFL, veteran Chris Hogan has quickly developed a rapport with Darnold, and both Breshad Perriman and Denzel Mims are two electric runners who just returned to practice and can take the top off any defense.

"You can tell he is a lot more comfortable out there and that helps him make his calls faster, make the right decisions faster and just allows him to play free like he usually does," said Herndon of Darnold, who has system continuity on his side for his first time as a professional.

After the trade of S Jamal Adams to Seattle was followed by fellow Pro Bowler C.J. Mosley's election to opt out of the season because of family concerns, many prognosticators wrote the Jets off. They haven't reached the playoffs in nine years and only one of those campaigns (10-6 in 2015) did they have a winning record. But the Jets played excellent team defense last year under coordinator Gregg Williams, they like their top three safeties and there is a sense that Marcus Maye could be poised for a breakout season. Brant Boyer has consistently fielded one of the NFL's top special teams units and the Jets, positioned to continue to help Darnold with four first-round picks over the next two drafts and financial flexibility to boot, believe their young QB is just getting started.

"He's been in the league for three years and he's 23 years old," said Jets GM Joe Douglas. "He is going through growth much sooner than most quarterbacks his age have gone through in the National Football League. Just watching him and his ability to digest Adam's [Head Coach Adam Gase] playbook and operate at a quicker pace, just that half-second quicker decision and quicker release, you see that in training camp and it fires you up. Just watching him grow within the offense and also watching him grow and mature as a person and as a leader and not being afraid to have tough conversations when he has to — that's just part of a 23-year-old quarterback becoming a franchise quarterback and maturing into that role and taking on more and more responsibility."

Prepared for the Unknown

Although Darnold won't have homefield advantage Sunday against his friend, Allen won't have tens of thousands of Bills Mafia inside Bills Stadium either. The unknowns are seemingly endless heading into this season-opener, but the Jets are confident they have a signal-caller who is going to take them to places they haven't been in a long time.