Jets-Bills Game Preview | 'Everything You Dream of as a Kid'

After stepping up to the moment last week against the greatest QB ever to do it in Brady, Wilson will share the field Sunday with Bills QB Josh Allen, one of three QBs in NFL history with 120+ pass and rush TDs (132) and 30+ wins (38) in his first 4 NFL seasons. Allen has totaled 40 TDs and 4,868 yards this season although he has thrown a career-high 15 INTs. Wilson's first year passing stats are similar to Allen's, a Wyoming product who was the No. 7 overall selection in the 2018 NFL Draft. After going 5-6 as a rookie, Allen has compiled a 33-15 mark in 2019-21 and next week he'll start in his fifth playoff game.

"The biggest one is just keep working," said Wilson, the BYU product who went No. 2 overall to the Jets last April, of Allen's progression. "Don't get gun-shy, just keep playing the game and let your instincts do their thing and play within the offense and trust the guys around you and just have fun with it. Play ball and it's going to get better with time."

The young Jets got better with time this season as Wilson and five others made up for the NFL's only six pack of rookies to appear in 400 snaps on offense or defense. With financial flexibility to make prudent deals plus nine draft picks including possibly two in the top 10 and four in the top 40, the Jets will continue to build this offseason on what they started in 2021. But first up for Saleh's club is a date with the playoff-bound Bills and another valuable experience for a group that hopes to be in a very different position next winter.