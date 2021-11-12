Jets-Bills Game Preview | Can QB Mike White Take the Next Step?

From obscure backup quarterback to the talk of more than a few in town, Mike White's football life has dramatically flipped since taking over for injured rookie QB Zach Wilson on Oct. 24 in New England. Wilson, who will make his third NFL start for the Jets (2-6), against the Buffalo Bills (5-3) at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, was serenaded with Mike White chants by the Green & White faithful the last time he played at home in a 34-31 triumph over the Bengals on Halloween.

In three appearances this season, White has hit on 72.7% of his passes for 702 yards with 5 TDs and 4 INTs. After a historic effort against the Bengals, White was well on his way to another strong performance against the Colts before he injured his right arm on a follow-through as he connected on a TD pass to Elijah Moore. He cleared all medical tests early this week and will again get the ball as Wilson (PCL sprain) continues to work his way back.

The "Mike White" chants have carried on at One Jets Drive for weeks.

"The only thing that's really changed is you walk in the locker room and these guys won't stop chanting Mike White," he told reporters on Thursday. "I told them it's got to stop at some point guys."

The Jets will reach the midway point of their season at halftime Sunday. They are searching for answers on defense and have played three quarterbacks in the past two games and will encounter the NFL's top defense, but White has a clear mind.

"Everybody has to have an unbelievable amount of confidence in themselves and that's the only way you can play this game in my mind. I'm convinced," White said. "You can't go out there not so sure of yourself because that's when you'll mentally lock up and you'll do things that aren't in your realm. So I think everyone on an NFL field needs to have 100 percent confidence in themselves."

White will lead a Jets offense that hopes to get it done against a Bills outfit that ranks No. 1 in total defense (262.6 Yds/G), scoring (14.8 Pts/G), passing (177 Yds/G), third-down conversion (30.3%) and red zone (40.9%).