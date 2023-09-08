Jets-Bills Game Preview: The Aaron Rodgers Era Begins on Broadway 

Since the day Aaron Rodgers declared his intention to play for the New York Jets, the Green & White have remained in the national spotlight. Now almost six months later, the Jets will kick off a most-anticipated season on Monday night against the Bills in front of a nationally televised audience.

On an evening where the Jets will pay tribute to the fallen heroes and first responders on the 22nd anniversary of 9/11, New York's AFC representative will begin its 17-game journey with great hope. Equipped with a top-five roster, Rodgers will lead his new team against a Buffalo squad that has claimed the past three AFC East championships.

"When you got a great defense, which like I feel like we do, I think you just have to play how you have always played: be smart," Rodgers said this week. "You can take some chances when they are there, but it is all about a percentage game and trying to find the highest percentage match up every single time. But again, look we are 0-and-0 just like everybody. It will be two teams, it will be different after a night, but you don't know what is going to happen."

Jets Roster Would 'Challenge Anyone'

The Bills have made four consecutive trips to the playoffs, battling with the AFC's elite, but couldn't overcome the Chiefs in 2020 (conference championship) and '21 (divisional round) before being turned away by the Bengals last January (divisional round). They know what quality teams look like and the Jets have their attention.

"They've put together a roster that would challenge anyone out there," Bills HC Sean McDermott said of the Jets, "with speed, size, a number of high picks over the years. Their roster is outstanding."

The Jets aren't a laughing matter although HC Robert Saleh did refer to Will Ferrell-John C. Reilly's "Step Brothers" this week when talking about the opener.