Jets Kick Off '2nd Half' of Their Season with Tough Home Test vs. the Bills

It's time for the Jets to begin the second half of their 2021 season...well, pretty close to the second half. Nine-seventeenths, actually, with nine more games remaining in their new 17-game schedule. But coming off their mini-bye following their Thursday night game, this just feels like Round 2 for the Green and White.

And all they've got to do to kick things off with a bang is beat the Buffalo Bills.

Of course, that's not going to be easy, even at MetLife Stadium for the teams' first meeting of the season. In recent history, the Jets have lost their last three at home to Buffalo, although before that they had won 14 of 20 dating to 1998.

Then the Bills are one of the AFC's upper-echelon teams this year, ranking in the NFL's top 10 in a variety of offensive statistics and leading the league in a variety of defensive categories.

Yes, it's true that the Bills fell to 5-3 with their stunning, touchdown-less 9-6 loss at Jacksonville a week ago. But that could make the Thundering Herd from Western New York even more ornery these days than they would be with an AFC East matchup next on the docket against their longtime rivals from the early days of the AFL.

But the Jets, despite absorbing that difficult loss at Indianapolis 10 days ago, come into this game with the hopes of starting the second half off on the right foot.