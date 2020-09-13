Jets-Bills: A Different Kind of Opener to Start 2020 Season

In a few ways, the Jets and the Bills from Orchard Park, NY, to start the 2020 NFL season today is a lot like previous opening days for the Green & White.

They're playing Buffalo — no shock there since the teams have met twice a year as division rivals since they began life in the old American Football League on opening day 1960, with the Jets prevailing 27-3 at the old Polo Grounds.

In fact, the Jets have opened 14 seasons against the "Thundering Herd," their most against any opponent, and posted eight wins, also their most vs. any foe. This is the second straight season and third in the last four that the AFC East rivals have opened against each other.

Also, the CBS TV crew, while not a longtime chronicler of Jets games, is still familiar to them and their fans. Andrew Catalon is doing Jets play-by-play for the 10th game since 2014, And James Lofton, the illustrious Pro Football Hall of Fame wide receiver who played four of his 16 seasons with the Bills, is working his 10th Jets game since 1997 as the network analyst and his fourth Jets game with Catalon since 2017.

But soon the similarities break down and we begin to appreciate the differences between this opening day and others, due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the precautions the NFL is taking because of it to open the new season.

Teams around the league have been limiting the attendance to their games at least in the early going to players, coaches, team executives and assorted media — but no fans. Today's game at Bills Stadium — the stadium name another change, since the New Era Cap company was released from its naming rights deal in July — will be the first with no rabid red-white-and-blue-clad Bills fans in the stands.

"It's funny," Lofton told the Buffalo News this week. "I've been in the stadium a lot of times when it's been empty, when we were practicing, the day before a game. But on gameday, this is going to be a new experience for everybody. ... It's going to feel a little disjointed."