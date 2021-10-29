Jets-Bengals Game Preview | QB Down, but General Could Be Up

The Jets return home Sunday for their Week 8 matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals minus their rookie quarterback, but they could have their defensive leader back to face one of the NFL's most talented offenses. Mike White will get his first NFL start with Zach Wilson (PCL sprain) on the mend while C.J. Mosley, who missed last Sunday's loss to the Patriots with a hamstring injury, likely will be cleared for takeoff.

"This week, practice has been going well with my reps, so it's still a day-to-day thing," Mosley said this week. "But as far as I know, as long as everything keeps progressing the way it is, it looks like I'll be playing Sunday."

After appearing in the first five games of the regular season, Mosley was a gameday inactive last week and the Jets defense was not the same. It yielded 551 total yards as the Patriots had 12 plays of 20+ yards and scored on nine of their first 10 possessions. Mosley, who leads the defense with 45 tackles, is central command. Not only is Mosley slated for his return but Jarrad Davis, one of the team's most prominent free-agent additions, is scheduled to play for the first time since going down with an ankle injury in a Jets-Packers summer game in August.

DL John Franklin-Myers said of Mosley: "He's a general on the field, he gets everybody lined up, puts us in the right position. You kind of see some of the checks that he makes to put everybody in the right position and kind of steal those plays, some of the screens, and the traps, and draws that we're seeing. So, it's huge to get him back. And then, JD is coming back now, so that's another big, big piece for us. I'm looking forward to playing with those guys."

The Jets will face a red-hot Bengals team that ranks seventh in the NFL in scoring (27 pts/g) and hung a 41-spot in Baltimore in a trouncing of the Ravens last week. QB Joe Burrow is completing 68.9% of his passes, rookie WR Ja'Marr Chase has 754 yards receiving and Joe Mixon is the NFL's third-leading rusher with 539 yards. If the Jets are going to have success slowing them down, Mosley's presence is critical.