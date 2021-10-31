On Halloween, Jets Seek a Sweet Rebound at MetLife vs. Bengals

And the Jets have to do battle with this resurgent 5-2 Bengals team that features the downfield connections of second-year QB Joe Burrow to rookie WR phenom Ja'Marr Chase, with Chase testing the Jets' young corners, Bryce Hall and Brandin Echols. Cincy features an offense that is 13th in the NFL yards/game, third in yards/play and seventh with 27.0 points/game, and a defense that is 10th in yards/game allowed, fourth in yards/play and fifth at 18.3 points/game allowed.

On the other hand, the Jets could be treated to a much needed victory over the visiting Stripes. The home team is getting back some key players, especially at their injury-beset linebacker position, with the return of "the general," C.J. Mosley, inactive for the Patriots with a sore hamstring, and the first game of the season for veteran LB Jarrad Davis, out since late August with an ankle sprain.

Historically, the Jets also can be optimistic about their recent record against Cincinnati — nine wins in their last 10 home games (although the loss came in the most recent meeting, the Bengals' 23-22 opening day win in 2016) — and perhaps in donning their all-black uniforms for the first time this season and the sixth time since they introduced their new unis and colors for the 2019 season. They're 2-3 in black/black with their last win by a point over visiting Miami in '19.

Of course, this historical trivia is just that — trivia. The Jets will need a team rising together from the 54-13 loss to the Pats to show that, in this next "most important game" of the Saleh era, they're ready, willing and able to take a big step forward.

"You don't have to be Superman, you don't have to make any plays that you're not being asked to make," Saleh explained for his defense. "You make your plays, do your job, do it to the best of your ability, and if we collectively do that, we'll play our best. That's all you can ask for.

"Then on the other side of the ball, offensively, everyone, just put out your best effort and do exactly what you're being asked to do, do it to the best of your ability. Mike's going to be fine and we're not asking anyone to do more than they need to because you should already be doing as much as you can, if that makes sense."

Here is the Jets' seven-player inactive list for today:

QB Zach Wilson

QB Joe Flacco

RB Tevin Coleman

DL Bryce Huff

WR Corey Davis

TE Trevon Wesco

DL Jonathan Marshall

And this is the Bengals' six-man inactive list: