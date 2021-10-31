Jets-Bengals 3 Takeaways | Mike White Amazes in First NFL Start

Standing Tall

With C.J. Mosley back in the lineup and Jarrad Davis making his first regular-season appearance for the Green & White, the Jets defense delivered with a great response following the rout in New England.

Bengals S Jessie Bates not only intercepted White's rocket that Jamison Crowder deflected, but the talented safety returned the theft to the Jets' 1-yard-line after Jets rookie WR Elijah Moore chased him from behind. Then the Jets defense stopped RB Joe Mixon for negative gains on successive plays, Ja'Marr Chase dropped a would-be TD on third down and Quinnen Williams sacked Burrow on fourth down. It was the Jets' first goal-line stand after facing first-and-goal at their 1-yard line since 2009 against Drew Brees' Saints.

Two plays later White was intercepted again when a fastball to Carter was deflected and picked by Bengals LB Germaine Pratt. That gave Cincinnati the ball at the plus-15 and they eventually would cash in with a Mixon 1-yard score on the first play of the second quarter, tying the game 7-7.

"I thought the guys did an unbelievable job executing, especially in that first half," Saleh said. "We turned the ball over three times, we get some short fields. We always talk about give us a blade of grass and we'll protect it. It showed up. Even in the second half, finally got the interception bug off our back. All it takes is one, I don't care how you get it. We got the turnover at the perfect time and they battled their butts off -- didn't flinch and were able to finish in the four-minute."

The Jets had two sacks in the first half and limited the Bengals to just 1-of-5 on third down. Despite three first-half turnovers from the Jets, the Green & White trailed 17-14 at halftime.

Mosley led the defensive effort with 10 tackles and the Jets totaled 3 sacks and 7 PDs. Chase, who had 201 yards receiving against the Ravens, was limited to 3 catches for 32 yards on nine targets.