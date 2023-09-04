Jets Begin Bills Week with a 'Bonus Monday'

About to enter his third regular season with the Jets, Saleh likes the composition of his club that has an interesting mix of cagey veterans and spry young players.

"This is a cool group, man," Saleh said. "They are completely locked in and, again, we've got to get going. We've still got to prove it to ourselves every day. I think there is a mindset that I don't think any of these guys look at themselves in the mirror and say, 'I've arrived.' I think this is a group that knows that we've got to put in work. I think this is a group that knows that every day is just as important as the next and so I think this group is focused."

Saleh's message of putting in the work has resonated throughout the Jets locker room. Veteran CB D.J. Reed, who registered 12 PDs last season across from Sauce Gardner, emphasized the importance of every detail.

"I think you take it one day at a time," Reed said. "I think you focus on your internal, which is what drives you internally, and not really worrying about the external noise and voices. Because honestly, at the end of the day, it's a distraction if you're focused on trying to impress what people want you to do or you're looking at what people's expectations are. We have expectations for ourselves, and I feel like our expectations are higher than and can exceed anyone's expectations. For us, it's just about coming in here and taking advantage of every opportunity we have. When we're watching film, being 100%, deliberate and alert, going through walk-through and just being different from every other team. And you just do that by just focusing on the now and just attacking every day you get."

After a young team improved its win total by three games last season, the Jets traded for a future Hall of Fame QB in Aaron Rodgers, re-signed a foundational piece in DT Quinnen Williams and added Cook, a four-time Pro Bowler, this summer. They have pass rushers crawling everywhere after selecting Iowa State product Will McDonald IV in the first round and Jermaine Johnson, a first-round pick in April of 2022, looks ready for a huge jump. There are elite players on both sides of the ball and coaching continuity plus Douglas still has financial flexibility to acquire more later. Game week is finally here for a team that can't wait for liftoff.