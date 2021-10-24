Jets' Backup QB Mike White Made Best of a Bad Situation Against Patriots 

White joined the Jets in September 2019 as a practice squad player after being waived by the Cowboys. Since then, he has been up and down, practice squad, active roster, practice squad ... rinse and repeat.

On Sunday, he got an opportunity, albeit after little warning, to show a bit of what he's capable of. And with Wilson's status for next Sunday'sgame against visiting Cincinnati up in the air, White could have a chance to prepare himself for what is to come.

"During the regular season, Zach gets all the reps with the 1's," White said. "I get the scout team. But I'm still working on my football mechanics, pocket movement. At the end of the day, a curl is a curl, a slant is a slant. I don't want to make excuses -- every other backup goes through the same thing."

After that TD that made the score 17-7, the Jets were desperately chasing a game that ended 54-13 in favor of the Patriots. White finished 20 of 32 for 202 yards, 1 TD and 2 INTs.

"I think once we figure out what's going on with Zach ... we'll cross that bridge," he said. "I'm confident in myself and the guys in the locker room are leaders and the coaches to make the corrections necessary. Being professionals, we're working our tails off to get this thing going."

Wilson, who said that the injury appears to be to the PCL (posterior cruciate ligament), came to the support of his backup.