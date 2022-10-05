Jets, Atlantic Health System Partner on Series of Events to Fight Cancer as Part of "Crucial Catch: Intercept Cancer" Campaign

The Jets and Atlantic Health System are continuing their fight against cancer with a focus on pediatric oncology as part of the NFL and American Cancer Society's "Crucial Catch: Intercept Cancer" campaign. Through a series of events, the Jets and Atlantic Health System will increase awareness, provide comfort, and raise money for those that have been affected by cancer.

On Tuesday, September 27, the Jets Women's Organization, Atlantic Health System and American Cancer Society hosted mothers and daughters whose lives have been touched by cancer for a Crucial Catch Relaxation event at MetLife Stadium. Over 25 attendees participated in activities focused on relaxation and mindfulness, including yoga, painting, massages, and manicures. Defensive players Quinnen Williams and Solomon Thomas surprised the group with an invite to attend the Jets Crucial Catch game on Sunday, October 9 against the Miami Dolphins.

Additionally, on Tuesday, October 4, Quinnen Williams, who lost his mother to cancer, along with Solomon Thomas, visited Goryeb Children's Hospital to invite children who are undergoing or have completed treatment to attend the team's Crucial Catch game and serve as honorary captains. Each child will receive a custom Jets jersey, shopping spree in the Jets Shop and tickets to watch the game with their family from a suite.