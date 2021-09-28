Jets, Atlantic Health System Continue to Fight Pediatric Cancer as Part of the NFL's 'Crucial Catch: Intercept Cancer' Campaign

Sep 28, 2021 at 07:40 AM
Crucial Catch

The New York Jets and Atlantic Health System are continuing their fight against pediatric cancer as part of the NFL and American Cancer Society's "Crucial Catch: Intercept Cancer" campaign with a weeklong slate of events to raise awareness for pediatric cancer and support Goryeb Children's Hospital. The New York Jets have committed $80,000 through the Jets Foundation and the annual Charity Golf Classic to support Goryeb Children's Hospital.

On Tuesday, September 28, Jets defensive lineman Quinnen Williams began the week's activities with a virtual visit to Goryeb Children's Hospital. Williams will virtually meet with kids to brighten their day and will send Jets gear and autographed items to be given to the kids.

On Sunday, October 3, the Jets will host three children who have completed cancer treatment at Goryeb Children's Hospital to attend the team's Crucial Catch game and serve as honorary captains. Each child will receive a custom Jets jersey, shopping spree in the Jets Shop and will watch the game with their family from a suite. Prior to kickoff at 1:00 p.m., the honorary captains will be recognized on the video board during the coin toss. The Jets and Atlantic Health System will also give one child, who cannot attend the game due to treatment, the experience of being at the stadium by participating in the shopping spree in the Jets Shop along with the other kids thanks to the VGo Robot. Designed for children with extended illnesses, immune deficiencies and other physical challenges that prevent physical attendance, the VGo robot provides an essential element for a child – the ability to participate in classroom and social experiences remotely. Additionally, Quinnen Williams, along with other Jets players, will wear yellow laces in their cleats for awareness of pediatric cancer. In the weeks following the game, these cleats will be auctioned off at nflauction.nfl.com to support Goryeb Children's Hospital.

During the game, the Jets 50/50 Raffle will benefit Goryeb Children's Hospital. On gamedays, fans can purchase 50/50 raffle tickets three hours prior to kickoff through the end of the third quarter. One lucky fan will split the jackpot with Goryeb Children's Hospital. For rules and more information go to nyjets.com/5050raffle.

Finally, the Jets will host the annual Charity Golf Classic supported by NRG on Monday, October 4 at Morris County Golf Club. Proceeds from the event will benefit The Foundation for Morristown Medical Center, part of Atlantic Health System, and Goryeb Children's Hospital.

Related Content

news

John Franklin-Myers Loves His Role as Starter/Contributor on Jets D-Line

He Leads the D in Sacks but His Biggest Goal Is to 'Get Better and See How I Can Help My Teammates'
news

Josh Johnson Has Been Around the Block and Around the NFL

Jets' Veteran QB: Zach Wilson Is Doing It the Right Way
news

The Official Jets Podcast Recap | How the Jets Can Rebound & John Franklin-Myers 1-on-1

Hosts Eric Allen and Leger Douzable Review Talk About Where the Jets Can Go From Here
news

First Look | Jets vs. Titans

Robert Saleh, Zach Wilson Gearing Up for Week 4 Against Mike Vrabel, Julio Jones & Co.
news

2021 Jets High School Coach of the Week Winners

See the Latest Recipients of the Jets High School Coach of the Week Honors
news

Jets Notebook | HC Robert Saleh Say the Fight Has Only Begun

Veteran LB C.J. Mosley Says Players Must Remain Focused; WR Denzel Mims Could Return to Lineup in Week 4
news

Jets WR Corey Davis: 'Self-Inflicted Errors' Is the Theme of Last 2 Weeks

Green & White Gained 162 Yards in Loss to Broncos
news

Snap Count Analysis | Jets Who Played the Most Snaps in Loss to Broncos

QB Zach Wilson, 5 Others on Offense; Marcus Maye, C.J. Mosley on Defense Logged Most Playing Time at Denver
news

Jets-Broncos | 3 Takeaways from Shutout Loss in Denver

Green & White Fall to 0-3 in 26-0 Setback Against the Broncos
news

Jets' HC Robert Saleh: 'Playing Hard Is Not Good Enough'

In Loss to Broncos, Jets Were Penalized 8 Times for 89 Yards
news

Zach Wilson, Jets Offense Undergo 'Frustrating' Lessons at Denver

Rookie QB Says, 'We're All Learning, We're Trying to Get Better Every Single Week'
Advertising