Jets, Atlantic Health System Continue to Fight Pediatric Cancer as Part of the NFL's 'Crucial Catch: Intercept Cancer' Campaign

On Sunday, October 3, the Jets will host three children who have completed cancer treatment at Goryeb Children's Hospital to attend the team's Crucial Catch game and serve as honorary captains. Each child will receive a custom Jets jersey, shopping spree in the Jets Shop and will watch the game with their family from a suite. Prior to kickoff at 1:00 p.m., the honorary captains will be recognized on the video board during the coin toss. The Jets and Atlantic Health System will also give one child, who cannot attend the game due to treatment, the experience of being at the stadium by participating in the shopping spree in the Jets Shop along with the other kids thanks to the VGo Robot. Designed for children with extended illnesses, immune deficiencies and other physical challenges that prevent physical attendance, the VGo robot provides an essential element for a child – the ability to participate in classroom and social experiences remotely. Additionally, Quinnen Williams, along with other Jets players, will wear yellow laces in their cleats for awareness of pediatric cancer. In the weeks following the game, these cleats will be auctioned off at nflauction.nfl.com to support Goryeb Children's Hospital.