Jets, Atlantic Health System Continue to Fight Pediatric Cancer as Part of the NFL's 'Crucial Catch: Intercept Cancer' Campaign

The New York Jets and Atlantic Health System are continuing their fight against pediatric cancer as part of the NFL and American Cancer Society's "Crucial Catch: Intercept Cancer" campaign with a weeklong slate of events to raise awareness for pediatric cancer and support Goryeb Children's Hospital. The New York Jets have committed $80,000 through the Jets Foundation and the annual Charity Golf Classic to support Goryeb Children's Hospital.
On Tuesday, September 28, Jets defensive lineman Quinnen Williams began the week's activities with a virtual visit to Goryeb Children's Hospital. Williams will virtually meet with kids to brighten their day and will send Jets gear and autographed items to be given to the kids.
On Sunday, October 3, the Jets will host three children who have completed cancer treatment at Goryeb Children's Hospital to attend the team's Crucial Catch game and serve as honorary captains. Each child will receive a custom Jets jersey, shopping spree in the Jets Shop and will watch the game with their family from a suite. Prior to kickoff at 1:00 p.m., the honorary captains will be recognized on the video board during the coin toss. The Jets and Atlantic Health System will also give one child, who cannot attend the game due to treatment, the experience of being at the stadium by participating in the shopping spree in the Jets Shop along with the other kids thanks to the VGo Robot. Designed for children with extended illnesses, immune deficiencies and other physical challenges that prevent physical attendance, the VGo robot provides an essential element for a child – the ability to participate in classroom and social experiences remotely. Additionally, Quinnen Williams, along with other Jets players, will wear yellow laces in their cleats for awareness of pediatric cancer. In the weeks following the game, these cleats will be auctioned off at nflauction.nfl.com to support Goryeb Children's Hospital.
During the game, the Jets 50/50 Raffle will benefit Goryeb Children's Hospital. On gamedays, fans can purchase 50/50 raffle tickets three hours prior to kickoff through the end of the third quarter. One lucky fan will split the jackpot with Goryeb Children's Hospital. For rules and more information go to nyjets.com/5050raffle.
Finally, the Jets will host the annual Charity Golf Classic supported by NRG on Monday, October 4 at Morris County Golf Club. Proceeds from the event will benefit The Foundation for Morristown Medical Center, part of Atlantic Health System, and Goryeb Children's Hospital.