Jets Visit Seattle, with QB Russell Wilson & S Jamal Adams Lying in Wait

The Jets and the Seahawks, who this afternoon will play in Seattle for the first time in eight seasons, are somewhat closer than the usual AFC and NFC opponents who are separated by 3,000 or so miles and meet each other only once every four seasons.

QB Russell Wilson is the Seahawks' big name, but the elephant on Lumen Field (renamed from CenturyLink field last month) is of course S Jamal Adams. The Jets' first-round pick in the 2017 NFL Draft was traded to Seattle in July.

While the Jets expect Adams to be fired up for this first meeting against his first NFL team, the safety said this week said he has no problem with head coach Adam Gase or the Jets.

"I have no problem with him," Adams said. "Obviously, things are not going in a positive way over there with the record, but at the end of the day, man, I'm going out there to win a ballgame. ... I'm still going to talk my noise, but I'm at peace with it, man."

The Seahawks paid well to acquire Adams, sending their first- and third-round picks in the 2021 draft plus their first-rounder in '22 and S Bradley McDougald to the Jets, who will even the books by sending their No. 4 in '22 back to Seattle.

The teams have swapped players and picks before. Among the deals: The Jets sent DL Sheldon Richardson to Seattle for the 'Hawks' second-rounder in '18, which the Jets then included in their package to Indianapolis to trade up and take QB Sam Darnold with the third pick of the '18 draft. The teams also swapped twos in April's draft, with the Jets trading down and selecting WR Denzel Mims.