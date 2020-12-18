Jets at Rams Game Preview: Aaron Donald & Quinnen Williams Could Stand Out In LA

If the Jets do eventually turn things around, second-year defensive tackle Quinnen Williams figures to play a key part in a revival. But as the Green & White, still on the hunt for a first win with Christmas less than a week away, head to Los Angeles for a matchup with the 9-4 Rams, Quinnen Williams isn't thinking about being a foundational pillar.

"It's not really important to be a building block," he said this week. "I just want to be a great teammate, a great person, a great player and just a leader. I'm not really a big vocal leader, the coaches can tell you I'm a leader by example. I feel like if I just go out and do my job the best I can and go out there and make plays, everyone will follow."

Williams, the third-overall selection in the 2019 NFL Draft, leads the defense in sacks (6), tackles for loss (9) and QB hits (13) this season. Also, according to Next Gen Stats, Williams' 14 run stuffs (zero or negative yards) are fourth in the NFL among defensive linemen and his 31 QB pressures are also tied for fourth among most interior linemen.

"I just focus on dominating my box every play, just trying to win every single play I ever play," Williams said. "I don't want to look at end goals. I don't want to look at goals in general because when you set a goal and when you don't get to your goal or you get to your goal — it doesn't really matter in the end. If you dominate your box and win every play, you're going to be successful in whatever you do."

While the 6-3, 303-pound Williams has become a good player in Year 2, the Jets will face the most fearsome defensive interior player in football in Week 15. Aaron Donald, a six-time Pro Bowler and five-time All-Pro, has 12.5 sacks, 24 QB hurries and 4 FF this season.

"Quinnen is a young player and he has some moments where it's impressive," said Jets head coach Adam Gase. "I think what makes Aaron Donald Aaron Donald is that consistency of if you do not double team him, he is getting to the ball carrier or getting to the quarterback. Like he changes the game so much, it's hard to explain, you have to watch it."

Donald, who was named the Associated Press NFL Defensive Player of the Year in 2017 and '18, is already considered one of the best defensive tackles in league history. He leads the NFL's top defense that in their last time out sacked Patriots' passers 6 times and totaled 10 QB hits , and added a pick-six in a 24-3 LA rout. Donald was responsible for 1.5 sacks and 2 QB hits despite drawing equal the attention Kim Kardashian would get walking down Rodeo Drive.