Long, Hard Road for Sam Darnold & Jets as Donald, Goff & Rams Lie in Wait

In the not-too-distant NFL past, Sam Darnold would not have had any semblance of an in-season return to his old stomping grounds, since the Jets and no other NFL team visited Los Angeles in the days before a game because LA had no teams once the Rams and Raiders left after the 1994 season.

But the Rams returned to their SoCal roots in 2016 and the San Diego Chargers migrated to La-La Land for the '17 season. And this is the season the Jets get to play both teams, in the same SoFi Stadium venue, in less than a month.

Thus, Darnold has the chance to do a minimal amount of homecoming not far from his San Clemente, CA, roots and in the Inglewood suburb next door to the Southern Cal campus where he played his home college games.

"Yeah, obviously, I marked this one down, this one and Seattle," Darnold said this past week as he and the Jets prepared for their second West Coast trip in eight days, following up last week's game at the Seahawks with today's game against the Rams. "I was looking forward to going home, seeing some family if possible, but obviously that's not a thing. But we are looking forward to going there and playing a good team and having that opportunity."